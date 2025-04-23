Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that it has entered into a supply agreement with a North American-based customer in the sports, entertainment, and recreation sector. The agreement, valued at approximately up to US$2 million, involves the provision of high-performance flooring products for use across the customer's active-use facilities.

"This agreement highlights BuildDirect's continued efforts to grow its commercial segment and its ability to support specialized flooring requirements," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "We are pleased to work with a recognized brand in the entertainment sector and contribute to the functionality and safety of their venues. With a strong foundation in commercial supply chain execution, we're well-positioned to meet the logistical demands of high-volume environments."

Under the agreement, BuildDirect is expected to supply flooring products across multiple U.S. locations, with initial deliveries anticipated to begin in Q2 2025 and continue into 2026. This contract represents continued momentum in BuildDirect's commercial channel strategy and entry into a new vertical within the recreational space.

Shawn Wilson added, "This partnership supports our broader growth strategy and reflects our ability to service large commercial clients with tailored solutions."

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

"Forward-Looking statements in this press release may include statements relating to BuildDirect's ability to support specialized flooring requirements including for the North American based customers, BuildDirect being well-positioned to meet the logistical demands of high-volume environments, the success of the supply agreement including, without limitation, the delivery by BuildDirect of flooring products across multiple US locations in Q2 2025 and continuing in 2026 and the receipt by BuildDirect of the value of the supply agreement, and BuildDirect's entry into a new vertical within the recreational space.

Forward-Looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249462

SOURCE: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.