Watchmaker Genomics, a leader in high-performance genomics solutions, today announced an important milestone in providing comprehensive and robust automated solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows. Its collaboration with Revvity has resulted in fully automated and verified methods for all of its DNA and RNA library preparation kits on the Sciclone G3 NGSx* liquid handling workstation making Revvity the first provider to automate Watchmaker's entire library preparation portfolio.

By integrating Watchmaker's streamlined DNA and RNA library preparation kits with Revvity's platform, laboratories can now implement automation with optimized, ready-to-run protocols that reduce hands-on time, reduce errors, and increase throughput. This collaboration delivers end-to-end automation of Watchmaker's NGS library preparation portfolio, including support for low-input and FFPE sample types, and enables up to 96 samples per run. All methods are fully verified, allowing labs to skip in-house development and begin generating high-quality data immediately. Installations to date include core facilities processing diverse samples from a variety of sources, as well as translational labs and cancer centers where consistent, high-quality results are critical for sensitive applications.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Revvity as we continue to bring high-performance, automation-ready NGS solutions to more labs," said Sandra Rowe, Vice President of Marketing at Watchmaker Genomics. "As we launch new innovations such as TAPS for methylation analysis and library normalization tools, continued collaboration with Revvity will be key to ensuring these technologies are accessible and scalable."

"We're teaming up with Watchmaker to deliver robust, automated workflows that help genomics labs simplify operations and improve data quality," said Kevin Quick, VP of Platforms at Revvity. "We look forward to continuing this collaboration, including extending method availability to additional platforms to bring even more flexible and scalable NGS solutions to researchers worldwide."

The Sciclone G3 NGSx platform is a widely adopted, high-throughput liquid handling system used in genomic labs for library prep, PCR setup, and sample processing. Coupled with Watchmaker's high-yield, low-bias library prep kits, labs can now run entire workflows more efficiently, while improving data consistency and reducing costs. Automated Watchmaker Genomics methods for the Sciclone G3 NGSx Workstation are available now.

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics is a life sciences company focused on developing high-performance tools that empower genomic research and clinical applications. Leveraging expertise in protein engineering and next-generation sequencing, Watchmaker delivers precision reagents and platforms that enable superior accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in molecular analysis. The company is dedicated to advancing breakthrough technologies to support innovations in cancer detection, epigenetics, and liquid biopsy applications.

About Revvity

At Revvity, "impossible" is inspiration, and "can't be done" is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what's possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

