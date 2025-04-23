Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of corporate credit data and analytics software, today announces the launch of self-service access to restricted access issuers via its web application. This new functionality enables Cognitive Credit clients to discover, access and manage restricted access issuer data and documentation alongside data on public issuers through a single web service.

This release unlocks the discovery of hundreds of additional issuers across Cognitive Credit's coverage of over 2,600 public and private companies in investment grade bond, high yield bond, and leveraged loan markets, in both Europe and the US. Restricted access data can be utilized via the Cognitive Credit web application, Excel add-in, and API.

Cognitive Credit clients can view structured company fundamentals for restricted access names within their subscription coverage universe(s) by submitting the relevant documentation via the Cognitive Credit web application. Once document authenticity has been verified, a fully populated credit model is generated using the documentation supplied ensuring full compliance and delivering a data experience unique to each client.

Via best-in-class technological infrastructure, restricted access documents are managed in encrypted, client-segregated accounts, ensuring that documents are never co-mingled and no two clients can ever see one another's restricted access information.

This functionality also allows clients to manage their own private documentation via a secure digital library. Clients can enjoy permanent access to their submitted documents and automated organization of historical reporting in a private library accessible only to them.

Robert Slater, Founder and CEO, said: "As credit markets have grown in the past decade, financial disclosure via data sites has become increasingly common. Managing reporting data from these issuers in a structured way has been a long-standing pain point for our clients, so we are pleased to roll-out an innovative approach to support their needs while maintaining our high standards for data integrity and update speed. Collaborating with our clients to unlock greater efficiency, agility and performance in their investment businesses remains our top priority."

Sudha Sathiaseelan, VP of Data, said: "Today, roughly one-third of the US HY market and the vast majority of the global leveraged loan market publish financial reporting information behind secure data sites. By centralizing this information in the Cognitive Credit web application alongside a suite of specialized research tools, our clients will no longer be limited in their ability to assess the financial and operating performance of these corporate borrowers."

All restricted issuer data published by Cognitive Credit is generated via proprietary machine-reading technology, which automatically structures financial reports and additional corporate disclosure into dynamic credit models within 15 minutes of document ingestion delivering fast, detailed, and transparent data specifically tailored for institutional credit investors.

About Cognitive Credit

At Cognitive Credit, we provide the world's leading credit investors with specialist data and analytics to form smarter, faster credit views. We deliver detailed credit models automatically updated within minutes of earnings release, paired with workflow tools that elevate your productivity and empower your team to develop more actionable investment ideas quicker than ever before. Today, Cognitive Credit counts 100% of the top 10 global investment banks and the majority of the top 20 global asset managers, as clients.

For more information, please visit www.cognitivecredit.com

Media

Restricted access issuers on Cognitive Credit: https://cognitivecredit.com/features/restricted-access-issuers

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423915408/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing

andrew.johnson@cognitivecredit.com

+44 (0)20 8103 3090

Robert Slater

CEO Founder

robert.slater@cognitivecredit.com

Sudha Sathiaseelan

VP of Data

sudha.sathiaseelan@cognitivecredit.com