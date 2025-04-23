Plume Design, Inc.: Plume Names Daniel Herscovici as President and CEO to Lead the Future of Connected Experiences

Industry veteran to build on Plume's momentum as the trusted AI-driven platform for communications service providers

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume is naming Daniel Herscovici to lead and kickstart the company's next phase of growth as Plume redefines intelligent, adaptive connectivity for 65 million homes and small businesses worldwide and growing. The creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for communications service providers (CSPs), selected the longtime innovator in the connected home, broadband, and WiFi sectors as their president and CEO to capitalize on the opportunity presented by increasingly intelligent networks and rising consumer demands.

Herscovici brings decades of leadership experience at the intersection of connectivity, AI, and consumer technology. Prior to joining Plume, he was a partner at Edison Partners, helping scale high-growth companies across the B2B and consumer tech landscape. Before that, he spent over a decade at Comcast, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home, where he drove the creation of breakthrough smart home, WiFi, and IoT products that reshaped the market and are now embedded in millions of households. He has also held CEO and board roles across several leading tech companies.

"Connectivity, security, privacy, and control are the foundation of consumers' daily lives, and Plume is at the forefront of making connectivity smarter, faster, and easier for everyone," said Herscovici. "I've spent my career building products that enhance consumers' lives through engaging connected services, and I'm energized to focus on what Plume does best: solve problems before they happen, make technology invisible for consumers, and deliver real, measurable results for our global partners."

Co-founder Adam Hotchkiss, who had been serving as interim CEO, will transition to chief product officer, continuing to lead Plume's long-term product vision and technology roadmap.

"It's been nearly a decade since we started Plume, and while the industry has evolved, our mission remains as strong as ever; to enable CSPs to deliver exceptional connected experiences," said Hotchkiss. "With Dan's appointment, Plume's continuing its momentum into our next chapter with the added experience and execution muscle to match our global ambition. Dan brings a deep understanding of the customer and the opportunity ahead of us."

With one of the largest connected device datasets in the world, Plume's AI engine learns from billions of interactions to proactively resolve issues, personalize experiences, and adapt in real time. Plume's ability to turn data into action positions it as a foundational platform for the future of the connected home, reducing costs while unlocking new service and growth opportunities at scale.

"Plume is helping to transform broadband and unlock new capabilities in smart spaces and critical infrastructure for some of the world's top providers," said Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Plume Board Member. "We are excited to welcome Dan, a seasoned technology leader, as CEO and look forward to partnering with him and the leadership team on Plume's continued evolution as a category-defining intelligent WiFi platform."

Media queries: corporatecomms@plume.com.

About Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for communications service providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 65 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses and beyond, at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cybersecurity, access, parental controls and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs.

Plume, Plume Home, OpenSync, HomePass, WorkPass, Uprise and Haystack are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other Plume and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

