Tenneco: Clevite Elastomers Showcasing Leading-Edge NVH, Thermal Isolation Solutions for EVs During Auto Shanghai

BRUSSELS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco's Clevite Elastomers business, a premier global partner to vehicle manufacturers in providing smoother, quieter, safer, and more sustainable ride experiences, will showcase its extensive portfolio of leading-edge NVH and thermal isolation solutions for EVs and other automotive applications during Auto Shanghai 2025, April 23-May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. Clevite Elastomers products and team members will be based in the Tenneco exhibit - Hall 2.2, Booth 2BG018 - throughout the show.

Clevite Elastomers is a leading innovator in the development of bushings, component mounting systems, suspension links, and other components that meet the unique performance, efficiency, durability, weight, and packaging requirements of light and commercial vehicle manufacturers. The business's engineering teams, based in China and North America, specialize in delivering optimized component design solutions that address even highly complex NVH and thermal system isolation challenges in the most reliable and cost-efficient manner possible. Several of these solutions are also available with durable plastic and aluminum mounting designs to meet OEMs' strict weight requirements.

Leading Clevite Elastomers solutions that will be highlighted during Auto Shanghai include advanced Hydroelastic (hydraulic) bushings, suspension top mounts/systems and bushings, e-compressor isolators, exhaust isolators, and a variety of innovative thermal isolators that combine best-in-class performance with exceptionally versatile and lightweight designs for the EV category.

"One of the hallmarks of our business is the ability to provide vehicle manufacturers the highest design confidence with the shortest development cycle," said Christopher Rager, Director of Engineering, Clevite Elastomers. "We work hand-in-hand with OEMs to find the best performing and most efficient solution to any NVH or thermal isolation challenge. This proven expertise has made us the trusted source of vehicle and equipment manufacturers worldwide."

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Ignition business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.comto learn more.

