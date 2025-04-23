MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa") today announced the date for the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025 financial results.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results before the U.S. market open on May 14, 2025. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (800) 715-9871 (USA). The participant access code will be 7531135. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from May 14, 2025, through May 21, 2025, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (USA). The replay passcode will be 7531135. For specific international dial-ins please see here.

LuxExperience Strategic Update Call

Following the successful acquisition of YNAP, management will host a strategic update call before the U.S. market open at 8:00am Eastern Time on May 15, 2025, to provide more details on the newly formed group structure of LuxExperience, key strategic initiatives, financial details, as well as management's plans and strategic direction moving forward.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (800) 715-9871 (USA). The participant access code will be 9261939. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from May 15, 2025, through May 22, 2025, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (USA). The replay passcode will be 9261939. For specific international dial-ins please see here.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Luxury Conference 2025 in Paris, May 20-21, 2025

BofA Consumer Apparel E-Commerce virtual Fieldtrip, May 28, 2025

TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York, June 3-4, 2025

Effective May 1, 2025, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will be renamed "LuxExperience B.V." and will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the trade name "LuxExperience" and a new ticker symbol of "LUXE".

Under the umbrella of "LuxExperience B.V.", the brands Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX and THE OUTNET will offer highly curated and strongly differentiated selections of the most prestigious brands for luxury customers with unprecedented reach and relevance.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kidswear as well as lifestyle products and fine jewelry. The highly curated edit of up to 250 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €913.6 million GMV in fiscal year 2024 (+7% vs. FY23).

