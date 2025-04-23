Ambience Healthcare's AI Platform for Documentation, CDI, and Coding Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ambience's AI platform for health systems, to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Ambience Healthcare , a leader in ambient AI technology, today announced the availability of Ambience's AI platform for health systems in Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Ambience Healthcare customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Ambience is a single, unified solution for health systems that combines ambient listening, compliance safeguards, and robust coding and documentation integrity. This helps clinicians maintain high-quality documentation while focusing on patient care.

By streamlining clinical documentation, Ambience reduces clinician note-taking time by an average of 39% across more than 100+ specialties and subspecialties. It can also reduce Evaluation & Management (E/M) CPT code change rates by up to 8%, and drive a 10% improvement in HCC accuracy.

Health systems choose Ambience for its seamless integration with EHR workflows, its platform's medical specialty tuning, integrated point-of-care coding capabilities, and exceptional white-glove delivery and implementation support.

Ambience's AI platform for health systems includes support for:

Scribing: The only AI medical scribe built to support more than 100 specialties, including Emergency Medicine

CDI: A point-of-care CDI assistant that analyzes conversations and surfaces precise ICD-10 codes, CPT codes, and full audit trails for revenue cycle teams

Patient Summaries: Comprehensive summaries for patients, their families, and caretakers

Referrals: Clinically relevant and well-organized referral letters for primary care clinicians and specialists

Ambience leverages the benefits of Azure OpenAI including powerful models, large scale training infrastructure, integration with Azure's ecosystem, and enterprise-grade security.

"Microsoft's commitment to an open ecosystem is a win for Azure customers across healthcare, promoting both choice and interoperability" said Michael Ng, Co-Founder and CEO at Ambience Healthcare. "Inclusion of Ambience in Azure Marketplace gives health systems seamless access through Azure to the industry's leading ambient AI technology, with enterprise-wide specialty coverage and enterprise-grade compliance."

"Microsoft welcomes Ambience's AI platform for health systems to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Ambience Healthcare help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough ambient AI technology. Ambience has been deployed at major health systems and provider organizations across North America, including Cleveland Clinic, UCSF Health, St. Luke's Health System, Memorial Hermann Health System, and John Muir Health, among others. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com .

