Drawing on over 25 years of Search and Selection, including 16 years solely dedicated to Sourcing and Supply Chain within global footwear and apparel sectors, Chester Sullivan-Manders proudly announces his latest venture: Trident Partners Global Pte Ltd.

Headquartered in Singapore, Trident Partners Global is a highly specialized search and selection firm focused on placing high-impact talent within the complex ecosystems of sourcing, manufacturing, and supply chain. With clients ranging from global market leaders to cutting-edge startups, the firm is already recognized as a trusted ally in solving some of the industry's most strategic people challenges.

"I've spent the past sixteen years partnering with brands that move the world both in scale and innovation," said Chester Sullivan-Manders, Founder and Principal Consultant. "This next chapter reflects my continued belief that the right people, placed in the right environments, are what truly transform businesses. Trident Partners Global was established to be the trusted partner of choice for companies committed to building world-class sourcing and supply chain teams."

With a widely recognized track record among industry leaders and an already unrivalled global network, the firm is primed for strategic growth. Sullivan-Manders will be launching a formal U.S. presence in Q4 2025, followed by an expansion into Europe in Q3 2026. This global vision is underpinned by his unrivaled network, deep domain knowledge, and reputation for discretion, authenticity, and delivery.

Trident Partners Global places professionals from mid-management through to C-suite executives, with an emphasis on category-specific expertise in lifestyle, sporting goods, outdoor, and fast fashion. The firm also advises on talent acquisition, strategic hiring and long-term succession planning.

To learn more, visit www.tridentpg.com or contact Chester directly at Chester@tridentpg.com.

About Trident Partners Global

Founded by industry expert Chester Sullivan-Manders, Trident Partners Global is a specific talent firm delivering executive and leadership searches across the global footwear, apparel, sourcing and supply chain sectors.

