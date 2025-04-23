BlinkOps' State of Security Automation report reveals execution gaps, emerging agentic AI adoption, and the need for new team structures

BlinkOps, the leading security automation platform, today released the inaugural edition of its annual State of Security Automation report. The survey of more than 1,000 security practitioners and decision-makers finds that while most organizations see the value of AI-driven automation and autonomous agents, execution challenges and skills gaps continue to limit impact across the security operations center (SOC).

The report highlights a shift from manual response to automation as the foundation of modern security operations. Time to Automation (TTA) has become a critical metric for security, reflecting how quickly teams can design, deploy, and activate automated workflows, yet 45% of organizations took up to three months to implement their most recent automation. In an environment where attackers move in seconds, that lag significantly increases exposure.

At the same time, adoption of agentic AI is accelerating. More than half of organizations plan to deploy autonomous agents for real-time threat detection and policy enforcement, signaling a major evolution in how security teams respond to threats. However, many teams continue to face operational constraints driven by persistent workforce shortages, complex tooling, and heavy manual workloads that slow progress across the board.

Key findings from the report:

Security Automation Is No Longer Optional: 81% of security leaders say AI-driven automation is a top priority for their strategy over the next 3 to 5 years. Time to Automation Is Now the Top Security Metric: 45% of organizations took up to three months to deploy their most recent automation. Only 15% moved in under a month, highlighting the widening gap between attacker speed and SOC response. Agentic AI Adoption Is Accelerating Fast: 53% plan to adopt AI agents for threat detection. 46% will use AI for real-time policy enforcement. Only 3% have ruled out autonomous AI entirely. The Workforce Gap Is Slowing Automation Down: 44% say it's difficult to hire for automation and AI roles. 35% report lacking the internal skills to build or maintain workflows. 34% say current tools are too complex to manage. The SOC Is Restructuring Around Automation: 45% of organizations are creating centralized automation teams. 46% expect analysts to shift toward oversight and exception handling. Manual Work Still Dominates Daily Security Operations: 35% of teams report being overwhelmed with repetitive tasks. 19% still rely almost entirely on manual processes.

"The escalating volume and sophistication of cyber threats, combined with the critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, are compelling reasons why AI-powered automation is no longer a luxury but a necessity," said Ashish Kuthiala, Chief Marketing Officer at BlinkOps. "Cybersecurity leaders must now reimagine their workforce through the lens of AI-driven automation. Beyond handling routine tasks, AI agents can function as virtual employees, not only addressing staffing gaps but also operating at the speed and scale required in today's threat landscape. Our research confirms that AI-led automation isn't just the future of cybersecurity, it's the key to organizational resilience, and forward-thinking leaders are already embracing the transformation."

While only 6% of respondents have fully mature automation programs today, 49% have long-term roadmaps, and 33% are actively building their strategies. The next five years will be critical for security teams as they continue to prioritize automation oversight and governance while using AI for more sophisticated threat detection. As autonomous AI agents take over, it's clear that the industry is poised to embrace this next phase of innovation in the SOC.

For more information, check out BlinkOps' State of Security Automation report here

About BlinkOps

BlinkOps is the AI company powering the future of security automation. Our platform enables organizations to build custom security agents and automate security tasks with deterministic reliability, freeing teams to focus on what matters most. We act as the force multiplier for security teams driving faster incident response, eliminating alert fatigue, and staying ahead of cyber threats. To learn more, visit blinkops.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423822888/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jessica Marie

jessica@getblinkops.com