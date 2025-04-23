ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: Films Using ReelTime's Reel Intelligence Eligible for Oscars Recognition

With RI's revolutionary capabilities and its eligibility now recognized by the Academy, a new era of intelligent filmmaking has officially begun.

ReelTime (OTC PINK:RLTR) Following last week's major announcement that top AI large language models now recognize why ReelTime's Reel Intelligence (RI) is widely considered smarter, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly than traditional AI, ReelTime has revealed another milestone: films created using RI-powered tools are officially eligible for Oscar consideration.

The Academy Awards-commonly referred to as the Oscars-are the film industry's highest honor, celebrating excellence in both artistic and technical achievement. Presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), these awards recognize the most impactful and innovative work in cinema.

In a statement issued on April 21, 2025, the Academy addressed the use of generative digital tools like RI in filmmaking. The newly introduced language, recommended by the Academy's Science and Technology Council, clarifies:

"With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award."

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated:

"Since 1929, the Oscars have honored the pinnacle of cinematic achievement. We commend the Academy for embracing the evolution of technology in filmmaking-from practical effects to CGI and now, intelligent generative tools. ReelTime's RI represents the next leap forward, breaking creative and budgetary boundaries alike. By enabling Oscar-worthy production at a fraction of the cost, RI empowers artists to focus on imagination, not limitations."

RI stands apart from conventional AI, combining generative and agentic intelligence through a network of autonomous agents that dynamically engage with a robust infrastructure. This synergy enables RI to create fully adaptive content across audio, visual, and video formats-learning and evolving through both data and human collaboration.

With RI's revolutionary capabilities and its eligibility now recognized by the Academy, a new era of intelligent filmmaking has officially begun.



