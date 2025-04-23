ABI Research: The Advent of GPU-Based Confidential Compute is Set to Revolutionize the Confidential Computing Market

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidential computing is poised to become essential for data protection, bolstered by other privacy technologies and software. It's driving significant growth opportunities for vendors in both the hardware and software sectors. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, expects overall confidential computing revenue to reach US$160 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%. This growth is driven by advances in confidential virtual machines (VMs), GPU-based compute, and the expansion of secure enclaves across systems. Along with ongoing efforts by the Confidential Computing Consortium, confidential computing remains a top priority for both vendors and data protection organizations.

"While confidential computing is still in its early stages, the market is approaching a turning point due to key advancements in both hardware and software," explains Aisling Dawson, Industry Analyst at ABI Research. "GPU-based confidential computing has reignited demand, especially for AI and ML applications. The shift toward hardware-agnostic solutions that extend enclave protection across ecosystems will drive revenue opportunities for vendors beyond just processor providers. Meanwhile, specialized software and as-a-service offerings, particularly those focused on infrastructure and application agnosticism, are poised to capture a significant share of the market."

The confidential computing market boasts strong players capable of prolonged and intense investment, backing a strong growth trajectory in this segment. This includes hardware giants like Intel and AMD, as well as breakout providers in the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) subsegment, such as Arm. Additionally, pioneers in the GPU subsegment, such as NVIDIA, lead the way with regard to AI and ML applications. Primary contenders in the software space include Anjuna Seaglass, Fortanix, Decentriq, and Edgeless Systems. Mass migration to the cloud contributes to growing demand for innovative new cloud-security solutions from cloud service providers, drawing in hyperscalers like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon into the wider confidential computing ecosystem.

With some remaining resistance, particularly regarding costs and migration complexities associated with transitioning to systems secured by confidential compute, adoption is not expected to be widespread before 2032. Dawson advises, "To succeed in this growing market, vendors must focus on solutions that address specific data protection needs, such as multi-party data collaboration and AI/ML security. Developing products on confidential computing hardware will help demonstrate its value and drive adoption. Additionally, exploring how confidential computing integrates with other privacy technologies, particularly in balancing input privacy with techniques like homomorphic encryption and multi-party computation for output privacy, will accelerate its mainstream adoption."

These findings are from ABI Research's Confidential Computing: Hardware report. This report is part of the company's Quantum Safe Technologies and Trusted Device Solutions research services, which include research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-advent-of-gpu-based-confidential-compute-is-set-to-revolutionize-the-confidential-computing-market-302435091.html