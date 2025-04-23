Vivakor Provides 2024 Review and 2025 Outlook

Entered 2025 With its Highest Level of Contracted Revenue in Company History

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services,is pleased to summarize its successful 2024 and provide a corporate and business outlook for 2025.

2025 Corporate Outlook

Having expanded its strong foundation in 2024, Vivakor is now looking ahead to continue to expand its diversified infrastructure assets even further in 2025. Based on its contracted revenue, Vivakor believes 2025 could shape up to be another record year, as it exited 2024 on an annual projected revenue run-rate of greater than $160 million.

"Thanks to the support of our shareholders, lenders, business partners, operating and management teams and Board of Directors, Vivakor had a highly successful 2024, expanding our business organically and through acquisitions, highlighted with the closing of the acquisition of the Endeavor Entities. The Vivakor team has been, and continues to, work tirelessly to fully integrate and improve efficiencies from the business combination with those entities, and I couldn't be more pleased with the results," stated James Ballengee, President and CEO of Vivakor, Inc.

"This past year was transformative for our Company and a testament to our evolution as a diversified infrastructure company, with midstream assets in logistics, gathering and storage, as well as sustainable assets in environmental services, remediation and processing solutions. In gathering and storage, Vivakor moves over 300,000 barrels/month through various assets. In logistics, Vivakor owns and operates over 165 crude oil transportation units in every major domestic oil production basin and over 105 water transportation trucks in south and west Texas. In environmental services, Vivakor's technology is the only approved Recycling Processing Center (RPC) approved by the Kuwait Oil Company to successfully reduce oil concentration in soil to less than 0.5%," continued Mr. Ballengee.

"By maintaining a strong focus on financial responsibility and operational efficiency, we aim to maximize shareholder value, while advancing our growth mission to expand organically and through acquisitions in 2025 and thereafter," concluded Mr. Ballengee.

2024 in Review Highlights

Vivakor Completes Pipeline Expansion Project

Vivakor completed the expansion and construction of additional gathering lines connected to its Omega Pipeline System in Blaine County, Oklahoma. The expansion is expected to result in immediate incremental customer volumes from connected oil production. The project consists of two new gathering lines and was completed ahead of schedule and under-budget.

The Omega Pipeline System is an approximately 40-mile crude oil gathering and shuttle pipeline system that serves the STACK play in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin. It is supported by acreage dedications from key producer and marketing customers, and is connected to the Cushing, Oklahoma storage and trading hub via the Plains STACK Pipeline. The Omega Pipeline System's operations are complemented by and integrated with a fleet of approximately two dozen trucks supporting additional incremental volumes from customers.

Vivakor Closed $120 Million Acquisition of Endeavor Entities

Effective October 1, 2024, Vivakor closed its previously announced acquisition of Endeavor Crude, LLC, Meridian Equipment Leasing, LLC, Equipment Transport, LLC, and Silver Fuels Processing, LLC, and their subsidiaries (collectively, the "Endeavor Entities").

Vivakor now owns one of the largest combined fleets of oilfield services in the continental United States. The integration and consolidation of existing operations creates immediate value within our financial framework, by delivering what we believe will be sustainable accretion to earnings resulting in increased shareholder value over time.

The Endeavor Entities operate in the midstream segment of the oil industry, which targets oil logistics, gathering and storage, including crude oil and produced water trucking and disposal services, and also operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system and pipeline injection stations. Vivakor believes it will benefit from the expected synergies that these acquisitions will create. In addition, each of the material businesses have 10-year take or pay contracts with White Claw Crude, LLC, a company affiliated with Vivakor's CEO, which began on January 1, 2024, that provide minimum revenue levels. In the crude oil and produced water trucking business, the Endeavor Crude, LLC contract with White Claw Crude, LLC guarantees a volume of 75,000 barrels of crude oil to be transported each day. The pipeline gathering contract with CPE Gathering Midcon, LLC guarantees minimum pipeline throughput revenue of $200,000 per month. For Silver Fuels Processing, LLC (SFP) the gathering and storage facilities have a minimum contract guarantee, that call for 230,000 barrels per month of throughput at $0.275 per barrel.

Vivakor Achieved Milestone for its RPC in Houston, Texas

Vivakor completed the factory acceptance tests for its Remediation Processing Center (RPC) in Houston, Texas. The tests were done in conjunction with RK Energy, LLC and checked out all the Control Logic, Operating Screens, PLC controls, Plant Interlocks and all plant equipment/instruments/devices.

This represents a major milestone in moving forward towards operation. The Vivakor team is pressing forward to gain the necessary permits and access to power for the site, which are the final steps needed to enter quality control checks and enter into commercial operation.

This is a first-of-its-kind center for processing and recovery of tank bottom sludge and other oil-industry waste. Millions of tons of this waste are generated annually, just within the U.S., and are typically treated with hardening agents and disposed of in hazardous waste landfills. The goal of our facility is to process this waste and recover and recycle the embedded oil - reducing the need to drill for new oil and preventing the waste from ending up in landfills.

Vivakor Formed Petroleum Marketing Division

Formed a new business unit, Vivakor Supply & Trading, focusing on petroleum marketing operations. Vivakor management intends that Vivakor Supply & Trading will bolster operations, diversify revenue streams, and manage market risk at the Company's Delhi, Louisiana and Colorado City, Texas facilities through petroleum marketing activities. In addition, Vivakor Supply & Trading's marketing operations will complement the activities of the Endeavor Entities.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil and produced water gathering, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities, currently under construction, will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, , the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor and the Endeavor Entities or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor and the Endeavor Entities, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the Endeavor Entities industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investors Contact:

P:949-281-2606

info@vivakor.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Vivakor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire