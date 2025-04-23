Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar") is pleased to announce an expansion into Canada's largest metropolitan market with the award of a new franchise in North York, Ontario. Local entrepreneur Nicole Khaitman has joined the Stardust Solar network, investing in launching this new franchise, strengthening the Company's presence in the highly coveted Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Strategic Market Entry Fuels Growth Momentum

This strategic expansion brings Stardust Solar's North American network to 87 franchise territories and establishes an important foothold in Canada's most populous region - home to over seven million residents and a substantial residential and commercial energy demand.

"Entering North York positions us as one of Canada's largest market, where the appetite for clean-energy solutions is accelerating," said Mark Tadros, Founder & CEO of Stardust Solar. "Nicole's passion for sustainability and her deep community ties make her the ideal partner to deliver affordable solar, storage, and EV-charging solutions to GTA homeowners and businesses."

Management believes that North York's unique blend of dense residential neighborhoods and commercial corridors creates an optimal environment for Stardust Solar's turnkey renewable energy systems, particularly as Ontario's net-metering incentives and rising electricity rates drive increased adoption.

Franchise Network Powers Growth

The North York territory expansion underscores Stardust Solar's broader strategic growth initiatives, which recently include:

Acquisition of 49 U.S. territories through the strategic Solar Grids Development LLC asset purchase;

New franchise launches in high-growth markets including Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Florida;

Project backlog exceeding $2 million in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in spring 2025 across the Company's franchise network; and

Key strategic partnerships, such as its distribution agreement with Tesla for the Powerwall energy storage solution.

Management believes these achievements position the Company to surpass 100 total territories and accelerate growth throughout 2025.

"I'm thrilled to bring Stardust Solar's proven model to my hometown," said Nicole Khaitman. "By tapping into the Company's comprehensive training, engineering, and marketing support, we believe that we can help North York families lower utility costs while contributing to a cleaner grid."

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

