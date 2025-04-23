Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Xetra
23.04.25
12:53 Uhr
35,570 Euro
-1,280
-3,47 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,31035,39016:15
35,49035,55016:08
Dow Jones News
23.04.2025 14:39 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted expands Group Executive Team and appoints two new members

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Ørsted expands Group Executive Team and appoints two new members 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted expands Group Executive Team and appoints two new members 
23-Apr-2025 / 14:04 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23.4.2025 14:04:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Effective from 1 May 2025, Ørsted expands its Group Executive Team and appoints two new members, reporting to Group 
President and CEO, Rasmus Errboe. With today's appointments, the full offshore wind value chain, including development, 
construction, and generation, will be represented in Ørsted's Group Executive Team. 
Amanda Dasch is appointed Chief Development Officer (CDO) and will head up Ørsted Commercial, which covers commercial 
development activities across Ørsted's three regions (Europe, Americas, and APAC) as well as Trading & Revenue, Group 
Strategy & Innovation, and Group Stakeholder Relations. Amanda Dasch is currently CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted and 
has 20 years of leadership experience from the energy industry. She will relocate to Denmark and will continue as 
interim CEO of Region Americas until her successor has been found. 
Godson Njoku is appointed Chief Generation Officer (CGO) and will be leading Ørsted Generation, holding the overall 
responsibility for the performance of Ørsted's European fleet of energy-generating assets. Godson Njoku will be based 
in the UK and joins Ørsted after 20 years with Shell, where he held a number of senior executive roles, including 
serving as Executive Vice President with responsibility for Global Production Excellence in Shell's Upstream Business 
Leadership Team. 
Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO at Ørsted, says: "With Amanda Dasch and Godson Njoku, we're welcoming two strong 
profiles who will add valuable competences to our Group Executive Team, bringing decades of senior leadership 
experience from the energy industry. The Group Executive Team reflects our sharpened focus on our core business, on 
project execution, and on improving our competitiveness." 
Ørsted's Group Executive Team as of 1 May 2025: 
 . Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO 
 . Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 
 . Amanda Dasch, Chief Development Officer (CDO) 
 . Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer (CCO) 
 . Godson Njoku, Chief Generation Officer (CGO) 
 . Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Chief HR Officer (CHRO). 
With the changes to the Group Executive Team, Ørsted will discontinue the Deputy CEO function. 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted expands GET.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  384201 
EQS News ID:  2122584 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 08:04 ET (12:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.