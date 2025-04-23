DJ Ørsted expands Group Executive Team and appoints two new members

23.4.2025 14:04:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Effective from 1 May 2025, Ørsted expands its Group Executive Team and appoints two new members, reporting to Group President and CEO, Rasmus Errboe. With today's appointments, the full offshore wind value chain, including development, construction, and generation, will be represented in Ørsted's Group Executive Team. Amanda Dasch is appointed Chief Development Officer (CDO) and will head up Ørsted Commercial, which covers commercial development activities across Ørsted's three regions (Europe, Americas, and APAC) as well as Trading & Revenue, Group Strategy & Innovation, and Group Stakeholder Relations. Amanda Dasch is currently CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted and has 20 years of leadership experience from the energy industry. She will relocate to Denmark and will continue as interim CEO of Region Americas until her successor has been found. Godson Njoku is appointed Chief Generation Officer (CGO) and will be leading Ørsted Generation, holding the overall responsibility for the performance of Ørsted's European fleet of energy-generating assets. Godson Njoku will be based in the UK and joins Ørsted after 20 years with Shell, where he held a number of senior executive roles, including serving as Executive Vice President with responsibility for Global Production Excellence in Shell's Upstream Business Leadership Team. Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO at Ørsted, says: "With Amanda Dasch and Godson Njoku, we're welcoming two strong profiles who will add valuable competences to our Group Executive Team, bringing decades of senior leadership experience from the energy industry. The Group Executive Team reflects our sharpened focus on our core business, on project execution, and on improving our competitiveness." Ørsted's Group Executive Team as of 1 May 2025: . Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO . Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) . Amanda Dasch, Chief Development Officer (CDO) . Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer (CCO) . Godson Njoku, Chief Generation Officer (CGO) . Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Chief HR Officer (CHRO). With the changes to the Group Executive Team, Ørsted will discontinue the Deputy CEO function. Ørsted Global Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us.

