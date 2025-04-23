Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) at its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Amsterdam from Tuesday May 13 to Thursday May 15, 2025.

Keynote speakers include:

Sarah Breeden , Deputy Governor for Financial Stability at the Bank of England

, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability at the Bank of England José Manuel Campa , Chairperson, European Banking Authority

, Chairperson, European Banking Authority Luis de Guindos , Vice-President, European Central Bank

, Vice-President, European Central Bank Jens Larsen , Head of Geoeconomics, Eurasia Group

, Head of Geoeconomics, Eurasia Group Steven Maijoor , Executive Board Member and Chair of Supervision, De Nederlandsche Bank

, Executive Board Member and Chair of Supervision, De Nederlandsche Bank Martin Moloney , Deputy Secretary General, Financial Stability Board

, Deputy Secretary General, Financial Stability Board Sid Nadella, Director, Global Head of Capital Markets Solutions, Google Cloud

Other keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event and must register in advance.

Please send your name, affiliation and contact details to Christopher Faimali, cfaimali@isda.org, +44 20 3808 9736

The conference will include sessions on:

Navigating geopolitical risk

Next steps for Basel III in the US, EU and UK

Global impact of the US Treasury clearing mandate

The future of the EU's sustainability agenda

Financial stability and liquidity risk

Managing derivatives terminations

Additional information on the conference, including an agenda, is available on ISDA's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

Journalists are invited to attend all social events, including the pre-conference welcome reception on Tuesday May 13 at 7:30PM.

Please note that attendance at the evening events is granted on a strictly off-the-record basis and is for networking purposes only, not for reporting.

WHEN: Conference sessions will be held on Wednesday May 14 Thursday May 15, 2025. The pre-conference welcome reception is on Tuesday May 13 at 7:30PM. WHERE: Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre Piet Heinkade 11, 1019 BR, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Contacts:

