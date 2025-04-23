Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications, helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that Smobi, an innovative AI-powered RCS platform for E-commerce, has chosen Vonage for Rich Communication Services (RCS) via the Vonage Messages API. By integrating RCS, Smobi's clients will now benefit from branded, verified communications that build customer trust, improve click-through rates (CTR), and boost conversion rates.

"As early adopters of RCS, Smobi is redefining the way E-commerce brands interact with their customers," said Kunal Puri, Founder of Smobi. "This is only the beginning of RCS's potential as a game-changing communication channel. We're excited to see how this partnership with Vonage raises the benchmark for customer engagement in the industry."

Smobi empowers businesses with manual RCS campaign capabilities, allowing brands to craft and send rich, interactive messages at scale. Smobi's offerings include Mo, an always on conversational AI agent that proactively engages customers and responds instantly to inquiries, driving conversions with personalized interactions. Smobi's advanced analytics dashboard provides deep insights, including message read rates and interaction metrics, helping brands optimize engagement and maximize ROI in real time. The versatility of RCS, paired with SMS fallback via the Vonage Messages API, ensures a seamless customer experience, even when RCS is unavailable.

"Smobi is helping to usher in a new era of branded, interactive messaging as a leading RCS platform for E-commerce businesses," said Seckin Arikan, Head of API at Vonage. "Smobi joins a growing list of Vonage RCS customers in the US market. This collaboration exemplifies Vonage's continued leadership in RCS innovation and underscores our commitment to helping businesses effectively connect with their customers in meaningful, impactful ways."

Juniper Research's Tech Horizon for Mobile Messaging 2025 highlights RCS business messaging as one of the top technologies set for significant growth in 2025, particularly in North America. Backed by a surge in RCS-capable subscribers in 2024, the adoption of RCS presents a high-value opportunity for enterprises to enhance branded communications.

Juniper Research ranked Vonage as one of the top leaders in RCS business messaging in 2024. This recognition underscores the strength and scalability of Vonage's Communications APIs, which enable enterprises to adopt RCS effectively and unlock its full potential.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs. Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423541728/en/

Contacts:

Vonage Media Contact: Jill Baldassano, 1 848 301-7024, jill.baldassano@vonage.com