London, UK, 23 April 2025 Edison issues report on SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT) Edison issues report on SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LSE: SEIT). SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) currently trades at a significant 46% discount to net asset value (NAV). This discount to NAV is larger than that of the company's wider peer group, which stands at c 34% (weighted average of 19 peers), and its 13% dividend yield is the second highest in the AIC Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector. SEEIT is possibly misunderstood as it has a unique mandate (energy efficiency) and a diverse set of assets, which make comparison to peers difficult. In this note we take a closer look at its five key assets, which made up c 75% of its gross asset value at 30 September 2024. Its assets are diversified by technology and are focused almost entirely on delivering energy efficiency as a decentralised service behind the meter, rather than supplying energy to the broader grid. Both features are arguably deserving of a premium, rather than a discount valuation compared to peers. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



