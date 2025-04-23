Alpha Genesis, Inc. Offers Immediate Placement for Displaced Research Primates

Alpha Genesis, Inc. (AGI), a national leader in nonhuman primate care and biomedical research support, is offering immediate placement solutions for nonhuman primates affected by programmatic changes in research priorities.

As institutions across the country scale back or wind down operations, many are left without clear plans for the long-term care of their primates. AGI is stepping forward to provide safe, accredited housing and continued expert care, ensuring that these animals-who have made vital contributions to science-are protected during this period of transition.

"We're seeing an urgent need for responsible solutions," said Dr. Greg Westergaard, President and CEO of Alpha Genesis. "Our team is ready to help institutions navigate this moment with compassion and professionalism. The animals deserve continued care, and we are in a position to provide it."

AGI operates a USDA-registered, AAALAC-accredited facility staffed by experienced veterinarians, behavioral specialists, and research personnel. With the capacity to support both short- and long-term placements, AGI is uniquely positioned to ensure continuity of care in accordance with the highest ethical and regulatory standards.

Research institutions, universities, and other biomedical programs in need of placement solutions are encouraged to contact AGI to discuss flexible intake options tailored to their specific needs.

To initiate a confidential consultation or begin the intake process, contact Dr. Greg Westergaard at gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com or visit www.alphagenesisinc.com.

