23.04.2025
Castle Automotive Group Ranks #109 in 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Castle Automotive Group is proud to announce its continued rise in the 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, ranking #109 nationally based on 2024 new-vehicle retail sales. The group has risen 10 spots from last year, and 35 positions in just two years, showcasing a powerful trajectory of sustained, strategic growth.

CAG is #109

"We've never chased lists; we've chased excellence - in our people, in our culture, and in our day to day execution. This recognition is simply a reflection of that," said Joe Castle, CEO of Castle Automotive Group.

The climb from #144 in 2023, to #119 in 2024, and now #109 in 2025, is a testament to Castle Automotive Group's strategic scalability, operational discipline, and year-over-year retail growth. In addition to organic performance, the group's strategic acquisitions have expanded its footprint across the Midwest, fueling both market share and long-term opportunity.

As a privately held group, Castle has prioritized building a durable foundation for success - investing in technology, talent development, and process improvement.

"Our leadership team has remained focused on long-term value creation, enhancing process efficiency, and delivering on a high-performing, customer-focused strategy," Castle added.

With 18 locations and 25 franchises across Illinois and Northwest Indiana, Castle Automotive Group remains rooted in the values of customer-first service, community support, and modern convenience. Through its "Shop Easy, Drive Happy" philosophy, the group continues to redefine what it means to buy and service a vehicle in today's market.

For more information about Castle Automotive Group and its commitment to innovation in automotive retail, please visit www.CastleAutomotiveGroup.com.

Contact Information

David Ortiz
Executive Director, Sales & Business Development
dortiz@castlecars.com

SOURCE: Castle Automotive Group



