Insightful Launches New Quality Management Solution for Contact Centers That Promises Up to 99% Coverage

The new functionality adds to Insightful's contact center offerings, which are already proven to increase performance by up to 78%.

Insightful.io , a leading provider of workforce analytics and remote work software , today announced the launch of its new Quality Management (QM) module for contact centers, with the potential for up to 99% coverage.

Key Points

The new QM module is the most comprehensive quality evaluation system available for contact centers.

It's the only contact center solution that correlates agent app and website usage with customer conversations for a fuller picture of service.

Features include the ability to share key video/audio moments for coaching or training, smart call prioritization, and background activities tracking.

The Most In-Depth QM for Contact Centers

Doing quality management at scale is a perennial challenge for contact center operators. Today, the average QM coverage rate is just 3%. Insightful's new solution will eventually enable organizations to achieve up to 99% quality evaluation coverage via the combination of agent activity monitoring and AI.

Central to the release are powerful new capabilities, including customizable scorecards to calculate Internal Quality Scores (IQS), a centralized evaluation page for easy performance monitoring, and individual segment pages that combine call recordings with full on-screen activity tracking.

Enabling Elevated Customer Service

Insightful's contact center clients are already seeing remarkable results, including a 78% improvement in call abandonment rates, a 30% boost in employee engagement, and a 27% reduction in turnover after implementing Insightful.

"It's absurd that up until now, quality management coverage of around 3% has been the norm, simply because there was no better way," Insightful CEO Ivan Petrovic said.

With this new release, our aim is to transform how QM is done, raising the bar for contact center operators and making work easier and more rewarding for agents, too. Managers can now assess agent performance with unparalleled context, seeing not just what was said, but what actions agents took during the call."

About Insightful

Insightful's work tracking and employee monitoring software drive business growth by improving productivity, focus time, and workflows. Insightful is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, improve efficiency by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs.

