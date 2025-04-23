a.i. solutions Awarded Multiple OASIS+ Contracts

a.i. solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded both the Small Business and Unrestricted One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contracts. a.i. solutions is a small business contractor in the Research and Development (R&D) Domain and an Unrestricted contractor in both the R&D and Technical and Engineering Domains.

OASIS+ is a collection of multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts. The contract base period is five years with one option period of five years that may extend the cumulative contract ordering period to 10 years. Task orders can be awarded under OASIS+ at any time prior to the expiration of the ordering period of the master contracts. OASIS+ contracts may be used by all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs), but are not open to state and local governments at this time.

"We are excited to win both OASIS+ contracts, showcasing the commitment, hard work and expertise of our team," said Bob Sperling, president and CEO of a.i. solutions. "We are committed to providing continued excellent support for our customers through this contract vehicle."

As an OASIS+ contract holder, a.i. solutions will continue to support its customers by providing flexible and innovative solutions that meet, and usually exceed, expectations. For more information on a.i. solutions' OASIS+ Contracts, click below.

a.i. solutions OASIS+ Contracts

About a.i. solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1996, a.i. solutions is a provider of innovative mission-critical products and engineering services that enable uninterrupted and reliable access to space. a.i. solutions' services and products provide solutions that span space mission engineering, missile defense systems assurance, launch services, emergency management, and space software applications including the powerful FreeFlyer® astrodynamics software. For additional information, please visit ai-solutions.com and @ai_sol on Twitter.

About OASIS+

OASIS+ is a multiple award IDIQ contract that covers many areas of expertise and multiple professional services disciplines. For additional information on the OASIS+ program, visit https://www.gsa.gov.

Media Contact

Douglas Stewart

Phone: 407-246-0092 ext. 1

Email: doug@appletoncreative.com

SOURCE: a.i. solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire