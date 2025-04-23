Gold House Announces Fourth Annual Gold Gala Celebrating the 2025 A100 and First Lights

Honorees include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Megan Thee Stallion, Ang Lee, Jon M. Chu, Zhang Ziyi, Laufey, The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara, Min Jin Lee, Anderson .Paak, Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, the cast and creators of Moana 2, Olympians and Paralympian Suni Lee, Chuck Aoki, and Lee Kiefer, and More

Billboard x Gold House Founders Party, headlined by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), to follow

Gold House, the home of collective power that builds shared prosperity, announces its fourth annual Gold Gala taking place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Gold Gala, the definitive and most-viewed annual celebration of top Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders, will convene over 600 guests to celebrate the 2025 A100 List (to be announced on May 1, 2025) - the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture - with on-stage presentations to special honorees, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Megan Thee Stallion, Ang Lee, Jon M. Chu, Zhang Ziyi, Laufey, Tsunekazu Ishihara (CEO of the Pokémon Company) with Min Jin Lee, Anderson .Paak, Aravind Srinivas (Co-Founder and CEO of Perplexity AI), the cast and creators of Moana 2, Olympians and Paralympians Suni Lee, Chuck Aoki, and Lee Kiefer, and heroes aiding in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Wildfires. Laufey will also grace the stage with a special rendition of her new single, Silver Lining.

This year's theme, First Light, symbolizes the glimmers of hope that pierce through darkness and uncertainty and honors those who have been the first - not just for themselves, but for everyone who is lit after.

The Gold Gala guests will be treated to a dinner presented by OpenTable celebrating Filipino cuisine, with a menu by James Beard Award-winning chef Lord Maynard Llera of the critically acclaimed Kuya Lord.

Guests will experience unique activations, including featured products from brands within the L'Oréal Groupe portfolio, a cocktail reception and bespoke signature cocktails presented by Hennessy, hydration provided by Smartwater, and surprise moments from Genesis Motor America and Maybelline. The Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation will present the media room for the Gold Carpet.

Guests will receive exclusive gift bags featuring the Imperial Youth Skin Cream from The Whoo, an Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack, a custom "24K Gold" Gap hooded sweatshirt, Prabal Gurung's new memoir Walk Like a Girl provided by GoldenTV, and more.

The Gold Gala will be immediately followed by the Billboard x Gold House Founders Party with a headlining DJ performance by Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The party will also feature a rousing arcade corner presented by Rakuten Viki, American Chinese favorites from Panda Express®, and a return of the beloved Celebrity Karaoke Room.

Special honors to be presented at the Gold Gala include:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, award-winning actor and producer, and New York Times -bestselling author, will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, her continual elevation of underrepresented voices, and her unparalleled global platform-recognized by Time 100 and Forbes' "Most Powerful Women."

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion , will receive the One House Honor for her unwavering support of Asian Pacific culture and creatives through her music collaborations, fashion looks, TV/film production projects, and anime advocacy.

In recognition of their lifetime achievements, the Gold Legend Honor will be presented to Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee ; CEO of the Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara ; and Min Jin Lee, New York Times best-selling author of Pachinko.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and its lasting impact on global culture, star Zhang Ziyi and director Ang Lee will accept the Gold Generation Award .

The cast and directors of Moana 2 , including Auli'i Cravalho , Dana Ledoux Miller , and Dave Derrick Jr. , will receive the Gold Ensemble Honor for their record-breaking representation of Pasifika stories.

Laufey will receive the Billboard Gold Music Honor f or her profound artistic impact in contemporary music and in anticipation of her forthcoming album.

Anderson .Paak will receive the Gold Mogul Honor for his multi-hyphenated success in music, film, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Jon M. Chu, Gold House co-founder and progenitor of the history-making GoldOpen movement, will receive the A1 in Entertainment and Media for his historic directorial accomplishments in Wicked and to celebrate its forthcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good. Cynthia Erivo was honored at last year's Gold Gala by Chu and Michelle Yeoh.

Aravind Srinivas will receive the A1 in Business and Technology for Perplexity AI's groundbreaking leadership in accelerating access to the world's information.

Team USA athletes and medalists Suni Lee (artistic gymnastics) , Lee Kiefer (fencing) , and Chuck Aoki (wheelchair rugby) will receive the A1 in Sports and Gaming for their historic achievements at The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad held in Paris this past summer.

LA Wildfire Heroes will be honored with the A1 in Social Impact for their dedication to rebuilding Los Angeles after the wildfires.

On-stage presenters and speakers include notable multicultural creative and business leaders Daniel Dae Kim, Guillermo Del Toro, H.E.R., Sandra Oh, Dominic Ng (Chairman and CEO of East West Bank), Ming-Na Wen, Janet Yang (President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), Anjula Acharia, Asif Ali, Allyson Felix, Eric Feng (Co-Founder of Hulu), Amy Homma (President of the Academy Museum), Poorna Jagannathan, Atsuko Okatsuka, Saagar Shaikh, Debby Soo (CEO of OpenTable), Kelly Marie Tran, and Naomi Watanabe. K-pop legends will also present a special moment to celebrate the impact of K-pop on global culture, including a sneak peek of Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming documentary "Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop" which will be streaming globally on Prime Video May 13. JR De Guzman will perform a comedic tribute to the evening's partners.

The Gold Gala is also made possible with the generous support of HYBE, Invisalign, Pop Culture Collaborative, and TikTok. For the third year, the event will be produced by Sequoia Productions.

The morning of the Gold Gala, the most influential Asian Pacific women will gather at the Gold Women Breakfast at the Four Seasons Los Angeles for intimate networking and mutual support. Guests will enjoy a special photo moment presented by Invisalign and wellness and beauty activations from partners including Nordstrom, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, essie, and Rare Beauty. Additional support will be provided by Lyft, Surdna Foundation, and William Morris Endeavor.

