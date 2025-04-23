Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences, a preclinical drug platform company that develops ClaromersTM, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon the natural immune system, today announced a new collaboration. Maxwell has entered into a Limited Purpose Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (LP-CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Command's (NMRC) Deployment Associated Infections Division (DAID) laboratory to conduct in vitro testing of Claromers for treatment and prevention of diarrheal illness. This agreement marks the 7th signed U.S. military agreement for Maxwell.





E. Coli bacteria in blood

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9658/249227_3f91d82d3479fba4_001full.jpg

Diarrheal diseases remain the most pervasive infectious threat to U.S. military operational readiness [1]. The majority of cases result from increasingly drug-resistant strains of bacteria causing debilitating outbreaks that cripple mission effectiveness. During Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), 76% of warfighters experienced diarrheal episodes. Diarrheal diseases outpaced respiratory illnesses and injuries as the top non-combat medical issue [2].

In field conditions, even a single episode of diarrhea can sideline a soldier for days, impairing unit performance and mission success. 80% of cases require antibiotics or IV fluids [3]. Chronic post-infection complications like irritable bowel syndrome (15-30% of cases) and reactive arthritis further degrade long-term readiness [4].

As antibiotic resistance continues to rise, traditional treatments are losing efficacy, making preventive options and new therapeutic approaches an urgent priority. The impact isn't limited to the battlefield: travelers, humanitarian responders and civilians in low-resource settings also face similar risks, underscoring the need for globally relevant solutions.

"This partnership isn't just about stopping pathogens; it's about keeping our forces mission-ready and preventing critical situations from going down the drain. With Claromers, we're determined to flush out antibiotic resistance and ensure troops aren't bogged down by debilitating illnesses," said Scotch McClure, Founder & CEO of Maxwell Biosciences.

About NMRC

NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology.

About DAID

Part of NMRC's Operationally Relevant Infections Department, DAID focuses on the advancement of both prophylactic vaccine and immunoprophylaxis products against Campylobacter, ETEC and Shigella mediated diseases that affect the warfighter.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a preclinical drug platform company that develops ClaromersTM, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon the natural immune system. Inspired by nature, these deep tech breakthrough molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus and pan-Influenza A (avian, swine and human) in destroying viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms with a single compound, while safely preserving healthy cells. This new "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in lab-grown human tissues and in multiple animal studies and is shelf-stable. The compounds imitate key components of the innate immune system: humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans and experienced life science executives.

For more information, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Disclaimer

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249227

SOURCE: Maxwell Biosciences, Inc.