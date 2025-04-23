To be unveiled at the 2025 RSA Conference, the groundbreaking AI-driven technology bolsters enterprise communications with a critical layer of defense against today's most sophisticated social engineering attacks

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting over 15,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced the first and only deepfake protection for enterprise email security. The new capabilities will be showcased for the first time at this year's RSA Conference, to be held from April 28 to May 1, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Through live, in-person demonstrations, attendees will see firsthand how the innovative new technology is able to not only identify, but also neutralize, deepfake-driven threats in real time.

The announcement comes as deepfake-driven social engineering attacks continue to gain momentum. From 2022 to 2023, the total volume of deepfake-driven cyberattacks levied against private enterprises grew by a staggering 1,000% globally and by over 1,740% in North America. While the right mix of training and policies can go a long way toward mitigating these threats, technological defensive solutions have lagged far behind. A recent study from IRONSCALES found that traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) fail to stop an average of 67.5 phishing attacks per 100 mailboxes every month.

The combination of rising attack volumes and inadequate traditional defenses has become a significant source of uncertainty for those in the security space. In a recent survey, over 94% of IT professionals expressed concern about the security risks posed by deepfakes; with over 43% saying deepfake defense will rank as their organizations' top security priority in the next 12-18 months.

"The cybersecurity landscape is currently in the midst of a major sea change," said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "Deepfakes, agentic AI, and other emergent technologies are fundamentally reshaping the threat landscape, ushering in a whole new stage in the evolution of phishing. This next generation of threats, which I like to call Phishing 3.0, is defined by highly-targeted, highly-sophisticated phishing threats that use these technologies to supercharge their social engineering strategies and launch attacks of unprecedented speed and scale. As we enter this new era, organizations are in dire need of tools and technologies that can protect and empower their workforce against these advanced threats. Our deepfake protection capabilities aim to do just that-giving organizations a powerful, proactive means of reliably detecting and preventing deepfake-driven attacks before they cause harm."

Deepfake technologies-including static imagery, audio, and video-have been used extensively by threat actors to deceive victims into transferring funds, disclosing sensitive information, and granting unauthorized access to systems. The new protection by IRONSCALES leverages advanced AI algorithms to analyze video and audio anomalies, flagging potential deepfake content before it reaches its intended target.

One of IRONSCALES customers, Telit, emphasized the significance of this innovation toward restoring trust in digital communications in the enterprise.

"The ability to detect deepfake videos in real time is a game-changer," said Itzik Menashe from Telit. "Plus, the capabilities are integrated seamlessly with the IRONSCALES platform, making it incredibly easy to roll out and scale across our organization. As cybercriminals continue to refine their tactics, IRONSCALES gives us the confidence to identify fraudulent attempts before they cause damage. This is a critical step in ensuring that our employees and partners can trust the messages they receive."

RSAC 2025 attendees can see the technology demoed live by IRONSCALES experts at Booth #4500, located in the North Hall. For those not attending this year's event, stay tuned to www.ironscales.com for the latest news on this game-changing IRONSCALES innovation.

To learn more about IRONSCALES Deepfake Protection, visit: https://ironscales.com/learn/deepfake

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 15,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on X @IRONSCALES.

