Oktopost Launches B2B Social's Rising 30, Celebrating the Top B2B Social Media Voices

Nominations now open for the voices pushing boundaries, sparking conversations, and shaping B2B social media on LinkedIn and beyond

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktopost, the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, marketing intelligence, and social listening platform, announced today the launch of it's new award, B2B Social's Rising 30, an exciting initiative to spotlight the top 30 in-house social media marketers making waves across LinkedIn and making an influence in B2B social media. The program is designed to recognize individuals who not only excel in their roles but also cultivate significant personal brands and followings within the B2B social media space.

B2B social media relies on the individuals behind the brand pages, and many of these professionals have successfully established their personal brands and attracted engaged followings. B2B Social's Rising 30 is dedicated to celebrating the individuals who bring fresh ideas, bold takes, and authentic connections to the space. Built by the community, for the community, this program enables industry professionals to acknowledge the thought leaders who inspire them and contribute to the B2B social media conversation.

"The B2B Social's Rising 30 is our way of honoring the voices who are truly transforming the industry, bringing fresh ideas, engaging their communities, and setting new standards for what it means to lead in the B2B social space," said Adi Krysler, VP Marketing of Oktopost. "B2B social media is only as strong as the people driving it forward. These professionals are not only shaping the future of B2B social media but also inspiring the next generation of marketers. It's time they get the recognition they deserve."

A panel of B2B social media experts will review the nominees, evaluating their impact on LinkedIn and other B2B spaces. Nominees will be assessed on the following criteria:

A LinkedIn community of engaged followers

Consistently sharing smart, valuable, or entertaining content

Comment sections full of real, meaningful conversations

A strong personal brand on LinkedIn

Works in social media for a B2B brand

Nominations for the B2B Social's Rising 30 will open on April 23, 2025, and close on May 14, 2025. The final list of honorees will be announced on June 25, 2025.

To nominate a standout influence in social media for the B2B Social's Rising 30, please click [here]

About Oktopost

Oktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals at some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, marketing intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

