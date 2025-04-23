Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
23.04.2025 15:10 Uhr
Nokia Oyj: Nokia cancels repurchased shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
23 April 2025 at 16:00 EEST

Nokia cancels repurchased shares

Nokia Corporation has today cancelled 150 000 000 Nokia shares held by the company in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were repurchased during the period between 25 November 2024 and 2 April 2025 under the share buyback program announced in November 2024.

The cancellation of the treasury shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 23 April 2025.

The cancellation of the shares does not affect the company's share capital nor total equity.

After the cancellation, the total number of shares and votes in Nokia Corporation is 5 455 850 345. After the cancellation, Nokia Corporation holds 66 184 658 treasury shares.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


