INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: International Powder Bulk Solids and Dust Safety Science Announce Strategic Partnership

Collaboration aims to revolutionize combustible dust safety practices across industries.

International Powder and Bulk Solids (iPBS), the largest biennial event in the Western Hemisphere for dry processing and the bulk solids handling industry, announces a partnership with Dust Safety Science (DSS), a global leader in dust explosion research, training and education.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the critical issue of combustible dust hazards across various industries. The partnership between iPBS and Dust Safety Science will enhance iPBS's existing coverage of safety solutions by leveraging the extensive research and resources of Dust Safety Science. As part of this collaboration, iPBS will gain exclusive access to Dust Safety Science's Combustible Dust Incident Database, which provides detailed information on fire and explosion incidents across various fields or regions. Additionally, iPBS will incorporate Dust Safety Science's weekly Combustible Dust Newsletter and Semi-Annual Incident Reporting into iPBS's event communications, providing valuable insights into materials, industries and equipment involved in global combustible dust incidents.

Through the DSS Find a Professional tool, users will be able to access Dust Safety Science's curated list of prevention and protection providers, enhancing the ability to implement comprehensive safety measures.

"Our collaboration with Dust Safety Science represents a pivotal moment in the field of dust safety," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "By combining iPBS's innovative safety solutions with Dust Safety Science unparalleled research and resources, we are not just improving safety standards, we are revolutionizing how industries approach combustible dust hazards holistically. This partnership empowers attendees with data-driven insights and cutting-edge tools to create safer work environments and protect employees."

The announcement comes on the heels of Dust Safety Science's latest initiative, the launch of the Combustible Dust Training Institute (CDTI). This new training organization is designed to deliver certification-based pathways for professionals, engineers and consultants to improve workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

"The emphasis on dust safety at iPBS highlights just how vital this topic has become across powder and bulk solids industries," says Dr. Chris Cloney, Managing Director and Lead Researcher, Dust Safety Science. "We are excited to bring not only the latest global incident data and insights to the event, but also to share our new certifications, the Certified Dust Safety Professional (CDSP) and Certified DHA Leader (CDHA), that are helping define the next generation of safety leadership in this space."

Attendees can learn more about these new certifications, DSS's global training programs, and its professional network by visiting booth #3719.

International Powder and Bulk Solids will take place April 29- May 1 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. To register for the Powder Show, please visit www.powderandbulkshow.com

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.?

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire