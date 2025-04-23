Refurbishing or properly recycling used technology now delivers both environmental and tangible business values.

The environmental footprint of corporate technology is a major contributor to enterprise scope 3 emissions, yet companies have been unable to capitalize on the environmental benefits from responsibly retiring tech at its end-of-life-until now.

The environmental savings from ITAD best practices are substantial. Properly recycling one ton of mixed e-waste yields almost three-quarters of a ton of avoided CO2 emissions. Refurbishing and reusing those same devices deliver more than sixteen tons of CO2 savings. ITAD companies have been quick to report such benefits to their customers, but unable to convert nominally positive impacts to tangible business value due to lack of standardized rigor for reporting and carbon accounting.

Sage Sustainable Electronics has partnered with Bloom-ESG to offer the first ISO 14064 certified ITAD impact reporting and independent carbon registry for certified carbon credits. These credits, technically known as 'insets,' are usable toward enterprise net zero goals, or tradable on the global carbon market without danger of double counting.

"Carbon credits increase Sage customers' return on investment from ITAD," said Sage CEO Bob Houghton. "Customers have always insisted that we process their surplus tech responsibly and sustainably. Certified credits increase their reward for doing the right thing," he said.

According to Sebastian Foot, Founding Partner of Bloom ESG, carbon avoidance properly quantified and verified within the enterprise supply chain produces a certificate of quality and integrity. "The traceability of avoided emissions down to the individual asset level is only possible because of Sage's robust chain-of-custody system and our cloud-based, environmental benefits platform," Foot stated.

Sage customers who amend or sign new Statements of Work before June 30th to enable impact certification will receive 1,000 free carbon credits to establish their carbon registry account as part of a Sage Earth Day promotion.

About Bloom ESG

A partner to both corporates and investors in the circular economy, Bloom holds an informed view that ESG is a fundamental value driver. That's why we blend senior professionals-bringing deep sustainability, finance, and consulting expertise-with proprietary digital tools that accelerate project delivery and offer entirely new economic outcomes.

About Sage Sustainable Electronics

Sage works with companies nationwide to conveniently, securely and professionally transition their used electronics for further use by themselves or others, and as a last and final resort, recycling. Sage is supported by the most experienced team in ITAD (IT Asset Disposition).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423302226/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mina Izadi, EVP

Mina.Izadi@sageSE.com

Sage Contact:

Robert Houghton, CEO

bob@sageSE.com