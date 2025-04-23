FORTÉ, formerly AVI Systems, today announced strategic investments in System Video, based in Dublin, Ireland, and GMS, located near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The acquisition of these two established audiovisual integration businesses, strengthens FORTÉ's global presence and advances the company's effort in transforming the modern workplace.

"With these acquisitions, FORTÉ reinforces its commitment to bring people, spaces, and technology together in two very important global markets," said Jeff Stoebner, Chairman and CEO at FORTÉ. "As System Video and GMS adopt the FORTÉ brand, we can further leverage their regional expertise to deliver on customer demand for scalable, flexible, and future-ready solutions that enhance collaboration and communication on a global scale."

As employees continue to return to the office to work and collaborate, multinational organizations require more from their strategic partners. They want repeatable, scalable solutions and predictable deployment costs. They require a partner who views their technology operation in totality who helps them navigate the evolution of the modern workplace. The acquisitions in Ireland and Germany place FORTÉ into two of the world's most influential business hubs and enable the company to deliver innovative collaboration solutions and services to organizations across Europe and around the world.

System Video, a leading provider of audiovisual and unified communication solutions in Ireland, has built a strong reputation for delivering cutting-edge workplace technology for multinational organizations. GMS, headquartered near Frankfurt, specializes in AV integration, managed services, and smart workspace solutions, supporting some of the world's largest corporations.

Tobias Enders, Managing Director of GMS, welcomed the investment. "GMS has always been committed to delivering world-class AV and collaboration solutions," he said. "As FORTÉ, we will accelerate our growth and innovation capabilities. As we combine strengths, we will enhance our ability to serve multinational enterprises with truly global solutions while maintaining the local expertise our clients rely on."

In 2020, the company became the largest stakeholder in GPA, which is a global delivery engine serving the AV integration needs of large multinational enterprises. With the two strategic investments in Europe, the company solidifies its ability to serve multinational customers. The expanded presence enhances FORTÉ's ability to support enterprise customers with innovative, customized solutions that keep businesses connected and productive. FORTÉ will continue to service customers via GPA in all the other countries.

"As organizations seek to transform the modern workplace and enhance productivity, FORTÉ remains focused on delivering technology that easily adapts to their needs," added David Carroll, Managing Director at System Video, which will adopt the FORTE brand. "Together, we are building the future of communication and collaboration solutions, ensuring organizations have access to secure, reliable, and seamlessly integrated solutions no matter where they operate."

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a leading provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and service, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423687824/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Chuck Grothaus

612-770-0026

chuck.grothaus@ourforte.com