Ascension Advisory Launches M&A Advisory Division, Welcomes Adna Pekmezovic as Head of M&A

Ascension Advisory, a leading advisory firm known for its expertise in real estate sale leasebacks for financial sponsors and family- and founder-owned businesses, is proud to announce the official launch of its Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) division. This strategic expansion will enable Ascension to serve its core client base with comprehensive advisory solutions across both corporate real estate and M&A transactions.

Adna Pekmezovic



To lead the new division, Ascension welcomes Adna Pekmezovic as Head of M&A. Adna brings a wealth of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, and operational leadership through her prior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Octant Partners. Adna has spent her career advising business owners through critical inflection points, from preparing for a sale or recapitalization to navigating growth strategies and succession planning.

"It became clear to me early on that M&A would be a natural evolution for Ascension," said Chelsea Mandel, founder and Managing Director of Ascension Advisory. "We built our niche in sale leasebacks, earning the trust of business owners and private equity firms. As we partnered more closely with clients and gained visibility into their long-term plans, we saw how often real estate strategy and business transitions go hand in hand. What starts as a liquidity conversation often leads to a broader dialogue about selling the business. By adding M&A advisory to our platform, we're able to create deeper value and deliver better outcomes for the clients we already serve."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at such an exciting moment of growth," said Adna Pekmezovic, Head of M&A. "Having been on the other side, working with Ascension to secure creative financing for buyers in M&A transactions, I saw firsthand the team's client-first approach and entrepreneurial spirit. It's a privilege to bring my expertise to a firm so dedicated to partnering with business owners through some of the most pivotal decisions of their lives."

SOURCE: Ascension Advisory

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire