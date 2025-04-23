Anzeige
23.04.2025 15:18 Uhr
Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Real Solutions to the Affordable Housing Crisis

ACCESS Newswire

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Authored by Garrick Gibson, Donald N. Bernards

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, host Garrick Gibson welcomes Jolena Presti, managing director in Baker Tilly's development and community advisory practice, to break down what's really working in the fight to fix our housing crisis. With state and local governments shifting policies and communities leaning into strategic land reuse and streamlined permitting, Jolena shares insights from the American Planning Association's National Planning Conference and from her own experience in the field.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our multifamily housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



