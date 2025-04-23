Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2025 15:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reuters Events Sustainable Business: Reuters Events: Responsible Business - Exclusive Discount for 3BL Members

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Reuters Events: Responsible Business (June 23-24, New York) unites 500 influential voices to help you navigate today's complex sustainability landscape with confidence. As the sustainability field evolves, RBUSA offers the community, insights, and strategic framework needed to confidently deliver results and carve a strategy for the future of sustainability.

3BL Members can attend with an exclusive discount code. Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.

This year's agenda delivers answers through an unparalleled program covering the entire spectrum of a sustainability executive's responsibilities and a reimagined onsite experience.

This is a must-attend event for those looking to join a community of like-minded professionals and solution providers who are committed to being confidently sustainable to deliver results and defy disruption.

Speakers joining in June:

  • Philippe Cousteau Jr., Emmy-Nominated Ocean Storyteller, Author, Ocean Entrepreneur. Founder of EarthEcho International & Co-Founder of Voyacy Ventures

  • Gina McCarthy, Former White House Advisor, The White House

  • Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

  • Nancy Mahon, Chief Sustainability Officer, Estee Launder

  • Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kohler

  • Nate Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer, Visa

  • Dave Stangis, Chief Sustainability Officer, Apollo

  • Scott Childress, Chief Sustainability Officer, UPS

  • Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, CMO & Merchandising, Whole Foods

  • Michael Tears, Head of Sustainability & Energy, Kimberly-Clark

  • Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability, Ericsson

  • Nicole Karlebach, ESG General Counsel, Mars Wrigley

  • Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Head of Sustainability, Kenvue

  • Alejandra Castro, Vice President Sustainability, Bayer

  • Korab Zuka, President, Sustainability, Novartis

Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.

For information on speaking, attendance or sponsorship, please contact: Alexia Croft, Project Director

Read More



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Reuters Events Sustainable Business on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Reuters Events Sustainable Business
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/reuters-events-sustainable-business
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Reuters Events Sustainable Business



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.