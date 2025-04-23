Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - In a heartwarming display of youth leadership and community activism, siblings Samuel Danzig, 17, and Vera Danzig, 14, both students at American Heritage High School, have spearheaded a bold initiative to fight hunger in Broward County: the Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich Challenge. The event will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, starting at 8:30 AM at the Christian Life Center, 2699 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale.





Motivated by the dual inspiration of world record-breaking ambition and the urgent need to combat local food insecurity, Sam and Vera are rallying the community to join them in making thousands of sandwiches for those in need. Their goal? To spark change-and maybe even make history-one sandwich at a time.

Sam brings years of experience volunteering in homeless shelters and food distribution hubs, while Vera has been organizing peanut butter and jelly sandwich-making events for the past two years to feed the homeless, rallying classmates through the National Junior Honor Society at her school. When the two combined their passion and experience, a citywide movement was born.

In collaboration with the City of Fort Lauderdale, Rotary Community Corps, Christian Life Center, and Firewall Centers, the siblings have planned a high-energy, one-hour sandwich-making challenge aimed at mobilizing hundreds of volunteers. Over 10,000 sandwiches have already been pledged for distribution to local missions and hunger relief groups, with an emphasis on preventing food waste and ensuring every meal reaches someone in need.

"We wanted to do more than just talk about the problem," said Vera Danzig. "We wanted to get people together to take action in a fun and meaningful way." Sam added, "This is about giving back and showing what's possible when a community comes together."

The Danzigs also extend special thanks to generous sponsors and community partners-including the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale, RCC of Fort Lauderdale, and Christian Life Center-whose support has made this event possible.

MEDIA INVITATION:

Members of the press are invited to attend, participate, and help amplify this effort. Cameras, interviews, and on-site coverage are welcome. The energy will be high, the mission is critical, and the story is one worth sharing.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Distribute Sandwiches: Organizations, churches, and individuals are encouraged to sign up to distribute meals.

Volunteer: Help make and pack sandwiches during the event.

Sponsor: Donate supplies or funding to support the project.

Let's do this together-spread the love, spread the PB&J!

