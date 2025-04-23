Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of Mosaic Amenity Center in Port St. Lucie

Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes, a leading new home builder in South Florida, is excited to announce the upcoming grand opening of the amenity center at Mosaic, its vibrant new community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The event will take place on April 26th, from 12 PM - 3 PM, inviting prospective homebuyers and residents to experience the resort-style amenities that will be offered, explore move-in ready homes, and discover opportunities to build a personalized home in this exciting new construction community.

Mosaic Amenity Center

Featuring a resort-style pool, fitness center, and 2 pickleball courts.

Mosaic offers a collection of single-family homes designed for modern living and community connection. Ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, each home features open-concept floor plans, spacious kitchens, and personalized touches throughout. The community's amenity center will be the heart of Mosaic, offering residents a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and two pickleball courts.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to our beautiful amenity center at Mosaic," said Josh Hoot, Regional Vice President of Kolter Homes. "This will be a special place where residents can connect with nature, relax, and embrace leisure. We invite everyone to come out and experience Mosaic for themselves."

At the grand opening event, guests can explore the amenity center, tour four designer-decorated model homes, learn about home-buying opportunities, and enjoy complimentary food truck fare and entertainment.

Located in a prime area of Port St. Lucie, Mosaic provides residents with accessible routes to major highways, beaches, and shopping venues. The community is also conveniently situated near leading educational facilities and various recreational activities. An attractive feature of this gated community is that 85% of its homesites offer either water or preserve views, providing appealing natural surroundings. The Port St. Lucie location ensures convenient access to the wider Treasure Coast.

We invite you to explore the possibilities at the Mosaic Amenity Center grand opening event on April 26th in Port St. Lucie.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

