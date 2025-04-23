JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 March 2025 $ 4.07



The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

Regarding the impact on the valuation of the Company's investments due to the changing policy on tariffs on international trade of the US Government, the Company's Directors have concluded that the situation has been so uncertain and liable to change that it is not possible, at least for the time being, to make any informed judgement as to its effect on values and accordingly have made no adjustment on that account. The Directors will keep the situation under close review and keep the market informed as appropriate.

JZCP's unaudited NAV as at 31 March 2025 is $4.07 per share (28 February 2025: $4.06 per share), the increase in NAV of 1 cents per share is due net fx gains of 3 cents per share offset by net investment losses of (1) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 March 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 169,073

Cash at bank and treasuries 76,580

Other receivables and prepayments 1,152

Total Assets 246,805

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,091

Total liabilities 1,091

Net Asset Value 245,714

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.07