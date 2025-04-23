Intelligent Waves Promotes Matthew Lewis to VP of Finance and Accounting

Anzeige
23.04.2025
Finanznachrichten News

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Lewis to Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Lewis was promoted from within IW. Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves (IW), stated: "Matthew has played a pivotal role in strengthening IW's financial foundation."

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Lewis to Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Lewis was promoted from within IW.

Matthew Lewis, Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Intelligent Waves (IW)

Matthew Lewis Promoted to Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Intelligent Waves (IW)

In his new role as Vice President of Finance and Accounting, Lewis will help oversee IW's financial operations, ensuring fiscal accountability, regulatory compliance, and the continued alignment of financial strategy with the company's long-term growth objectives. Lewis is a finance and accounting expert with over 25 years of experience in government contracting and financial management. He navigates complex regulations to ensure fiscal responsibility and has improved financial reporting accuracy in the contractor community. Over the last 15 years, he has specialized in accounting for government contractors, focusing on FAR compliance and DCAA reporting. He previously led a team at an accounting firm handling full-cycle accounting for various clients. Matthew holds a B.S. in Management and Management Information Systems from George Mason University.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves (IW), stated: "Over the past four years, Matthew has played a pivotal role in strengthening IW's financial foundation and rebuilding a high-performing accounting team. His steady leadership and collaborative approach have helped position the company for continued growth and success. He has become a trusted partner across the organization, providing sound financial guidance that supports our mission and long-term goals."

Crescenzo added, "Matthew's contributions mirror our values, and his commitment to quality, our customers, and colleagues sets the example for others to follow. At IW, we reward inspirational leadership and accountability and are deeply committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and colleagues."

About Intelligent Waves (IW)
Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

