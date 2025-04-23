The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced a multi-year agreement to position Emerald Ecovations as the preferred sustainable products partner of NYRA.

NYRA and Emerald Ecovations

NYRA names Emerald Ecovations its preferred sustainable products partner

"NYRA is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and maintaining its positive impact on our surrounding communities," said Kevin Quinn, NYRA's Vice President of Sales and Hospitality. "We are pleased to partner with Emerald Ecovations to work together on implementing staple products across our tracks that will assist with waste reduction."

Emerald Ecovations, the leader in sustainable food service, facility, and packaging supplies, will provide a variety of sustainable food service products for use across Saratoga Race Course, including cups, bowls, containers, napkins, tissues, utensils and product dispensers.

"We're excited to join NYRA on their mission to deliver sustainable products that enhance the guest experience and resonate with their stakeholders," said Ralph Bianculli, President/CEO of Emerald Ecovations."We are committed to working with sport and entertainment venues nationwide by supplying our Made in the USA sustainable disposables, measuring their environmental impact, and helping them communicate it to the local community."

Designed and made in the United States, Emerald Ecovations offers a line of 350+ Tree-Free and Plastic-Free products to combat deforestation and plastic pollution, offering companies a sustainable solution to the growing demand for environmentally responsible products in disposable food packaging and everyday facilities products.

Emerald Ecovations will also be branded on refuse containers across the backyard and grandstand areas at Saratoga Race Course and displayed throughout the property beginning in June during the five-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival slated for June 4th-8th.

Over the coming months, Emerald Ecovations will be prominent during the July 4th Racing Festival set for July 3-6 at the Spa, and with an educational onsite activation during the traditional 40-day Saratoga summer meet which spans from July 10th through September 1st.

For more information on Saratoga Race Course, please visit https://www.nyra.com/saratoga/.

About the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA)

NYRA is a not-for-profit corporation franchised by New York State to conduct thoroughbred racing at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. NYRA tracks are the cornerstone of New York State's horse racing economy, which is responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual statewide economic impact.

NYRA is the parent company of NYRA Bets, LLC, the national advanced deposit wagering platform launched in 2016 and currently available to customers in 36 states. NYRA Bets provides bettors the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.

Contact Information

Alex Viola

Director of Marketing and Communications

marketing@emeraldecovations.com

5164960000

Pat McKenna

Vice President of Communications

pmckenna@nyrainc.com

SOURCE: Emerald Ecovations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire