New York Dog Bite Law Overhauled: Greenspan & Greenspan Highlights Key Changes to Protect Victims

A major change to New York's dog bite injury law is set to transform how victims can pursue compensation - and Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers is helping to lead public awareness on what this means for New Yorkers.

Last week's decision of the Court of Appeals in Flanders v. Goodfellow (2025 NY SIip Op 02261) eliminates New York's outdated "one-bite rule," which previously required victims to prove that a dog owner knew their pet had "vicious propensities" in order to hold them liable. The Court of Appeals ruled that an injured person could recover against a dog owner on a theory of mere negligence for damages caused by a dog bite without having to show prior aggression. This decision brings New York out from the cold as an outlier in protecting dog bite victims and aligns it with at least 36 other states permitting an injured person to recover under a theory of negligence.

"This is a significant victory for public safety and for innocent victims who've been injured by dangerous dogs," said Mike Greenspan, partner at Greenspan & Greenspan. "For too long, New York lagged behind other states in protecting people from dog attacks. This long overdue decision removes unnecessary legal hurdles and puts the focus where it belongs - on accountability."

To help spread awareness, Mr. Greenspan posted a brief explainer on TikTok, outlining the core legal shift in simple, accessible terms. The video has already garnered significant attention across social media, prompting a wave of inquiries from concerned citizens and pet owners alike. The viral clip can be viewed here .

"This isn't just a legal issue - it's a community safety issue," said Greenspan. "We're seeing firsthand how education can empower people to protect their rights."

With offices in White Plains , New City , Yonkers , and the Bronx , Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers is now actively offering consultations to individuals who may be affected by the law change. Whether a recent victim or someone unsure of their rights under the prior law, New Yorkers are encouraged to reach out.

About Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers

For over 65 years, Greenspan & Greenspan has represented individuals seriously injured due to the negligence of others. The firm is known for its deep legal knowledge, compassionate advocacy, and results-driven approach across a range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents , construction site injuries , and dog bite claims .

