Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey: New Jersey High School Finalists Announced for 21st Annual Your Song! Your Voice! Competition

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) has announced the finalists in the 21st Annual Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs music competition. This statewide initiative encourages high school students to use their musical creativity to raise awareness about substance use prevention and promote healthy lifestyles.

Sponsored by the New Jersey Broadcasters Association (NJBA) and 95.9 WRAT, this year's virtual Prevention Concert will be held on Tuesday, May 7, and streamed online at ShoutDownDrugs.com. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Steal, Creative Services Director and PM Drive Host for WRAT, and will feature the finalists' original songs.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite performance now through May 2. The results of the online vote will be combined with judges' scores to determine this year's winner, who will be announced live at the conclusion of the concert. The winning artist or group will receive a $5,000 music contract with PDFNJ. The contestant with the highest number of online votes also receives a special prize and recognition at the concert.

"The Your Song! Your Voice! competition is a powerful reminder that young people are not only full of talent, but also deeply passionate about making a difference," said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Each of these students has crafted a personal and meaningful message about prevention, and we are honored to help amplify their voices across the state."

This year's finalists are:

Bergen County

Luke Mande, "Stay the Same," Grade 10, Upper Saddle River

Martin Rojas Ortiz, "Bruno," Grade 11, Hackensack

Nanami Ishihara, "Life That I Call Mine," Grade 9, Fort Lee

Decade featuring Daniel Shynkarou, Grade 9, Fair Lawn; Owen Rocks, Grade 10, Hawthorne; Idris Vatsuev and Serhant Kose, Grade 10, Wayne, "The Next Choice is Mine"

Camden County

Sekou Freeman, "Don't Even Ask," Grade 9, Gibbsboro

Avriana Agosto, "Two Pills," Grade 9, Glendora

Essex County

Jeff Lascano, "ChainBreak," Grade 10, Newark

Azyah Fair, Grade 12, and Kyler Flournoy, Grade 11, Newark, "Stay Away"

Gloucester County

Brian McAleer, "Many Moons Ago," Grade 11, Gloucester Township

Hudson County

Emily Lazo, "Oh Dear," Grade 10, Union City

Mercer County

Mischa Chorba, "Being Sober's A Myth," Grade 12, Hamilton

Chloé Cheng, "End It Again," Grade 10, Princeton Junction

Ocean County

Riley Donlon, "Hold On," Grade 12, Barnegat Township

To listen to the songs and vote for your favorite, visit shoutdowndrugs.com/contestants.

Contact: Lisa Batitto, news@drugfreenj.org

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

SOURCE: Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire