CruxOCM to Showcase AI-Powered Pipeline Automation Solutions at 2025 API Pipeline Conference

CruxOCM, a leader in midstream automation technology, will demonstrate its advanced software solutions at the upcoming API Pipeline Conference, taking place April 28-30, 2025, in Austin, Texas. CruxOCM will highlight how its automation platform leverages artificial intelligence and advanced process control to optimize pipeline operations, driving profitability, safety, and efficiency for leading energy operators.

CruxOCM's automation platform enables pipeline companies to unlock 2-7% in hidden revenue by maximizing throughput on prorated pipelines. The software empowers control room operators to run pipelines more efficiently and consistently using existing infrastructure, allowing companies to reduce operating costs by up to 15% and improve competitiveness.

"The API Pipeline Conference presents an ideal opportunity to connect with industry leaders facing the challenge of reducing OPEX costs while improving operational excellence," said Adam Marsden, Chief Revenue Officer at CruxOCM. "Our automation technology delivers measurable improvements that positively impact EBITDA."

CruxOCM's Conference Participation Details

Booth Exhibition:

CruxOCM welcomes visitors at Booth 315 throughout the conference. Technical experts will be available to discuss specific operational challenges and demonstrate how CruxOCM's solutions address critical industry pain points.

Technical Session:

Carlos Garcia Alvarado, CruxOCM's VP of Engineering, will present "Maximize Pipeline Throughput and Optimize Operations: AI IT/OT Solutions from CruxOCM" on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 4:20-5:00 PM CDT in Waterloo Salon 2. The session will explore the benefits of migrating OT environments to the cloud, including enhanced security, scalability, and data-driven insights that drive operational excellence.

About CruxOCM

CruxOCM is an innovator in industrial automation software for the energy sector, transforming pipeline operations with adaptive automation technology. Its platform improves safety, efficiency, and performance in control rooms, leading to significant OPEX savings and higher profitability. CruxOCM's solutions have been successfully deployed across North America, helping industry leaders optimize their pipeline operations.

Contact Information:

Michelle Palmer

palmerm@cruxocm.com

SOURCE: CruxOCM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire