Nielsen: The LA Fires: How Multiplatform Local Media Became a Lifeline

Extreme weather events, such as the devastating fires in Los Angeles in January 2025, are becoming an increasingly frequent part of daily life, as explored in Nielsen's recent climate change report. These events not only disrupt communities, but also highlight the critical role of trusted local media. Los Angeles' local television stations, their digital platforms, and local radio stations kept locals informed on Jan. 8, 2025, when fires spread quickly through several neighborhoods across the city - demonstrating the importance of multiplatform audience strategies to meet urgent information needs.

The power of local media in a crisis

During the LA fires, local news became a lifeline for millions. On Jan. 8, Los Angeles viewers recorded over 1.1 billion minutes of local TV news alone, while impressions of that same news content on digital platforms alone surged by an astounding 1,693% over the average of the three weekdays prior. Similarly, local radio, with its ability to deliver hyper-local and timely updates, logged more than 97 million gross minutes, a 40% increase over the average of the seven days prior. These platforms proved indispensable as more than 200,000 people were evacuated from their homes, seeking real time, accurate information to navigate the crisis.

LA audiences spent over 1.1 billion minutes with local news on January 8, 2025 (See charts above)

Among radio listeners, news-talk formats saw a remarkable rise, with the average quarter hour share among persons age 12 and older doubling to 20%. This means that 20% of all radio listeners in the market at that time were tuned into news-talk stations. For adults 25-54, the share climbed to nearly 13%, reflecting the format's ability to engage audiences across age groups during critical moments.

Audience share for LA's news-talk radio grew January 8, 2025 (See chart above)

Multiple audience segments relied on local broadcast TV and radio. Hispanic households consumed nearly half a billion minutes of local TV on Jan. 8 representing a 321%* increase, while radio listening climbed to nearly 22 million minutes. Black audiences logged 121 million minutes of TV viewing, up 216%*, and nearly 5.5 million minutes of radio. Even younger audiences 18-34, demonstrated a notable shift in behavior during the fires, with linear TV viewing up by 324%.



Multiplatform strategies: A convergence of linear and digital

While each platform saw engagement grow on its own, the way Angelenos' accessed news during the fires shows us the growing trend for multiplatform strategies to reach today's audience. Nielsen's 2025 Upfront New Front guide outlines the concept of convergence TV-where streaming complements the strength of linear TV-and its impact was on full display in LA's local media engagement. For audiences, linear TV provided immediacy and authority, while digital platforms offered flexibility and on-demand accessibility. This ensured that audiences could stay informed at home and on the move. Adults 25-54, a critical demo for advertisers, showed the highest growth in digital viewing during the fires with consumption skyrocketing by 2,143%.

Trust in local media

When the stakes are high, trust becomes paramount. Social media provided timely updates, but also saw instances of misinformation creating confusion. Faced with this challenge, audiences turned to local media for fact-checked, reliable updates. According to Nielsen's 2024 Truth and Trust survey, 57% of viewers ranked local news among their top three most trusted outlets, with trust levels even higher among Black (65%) and Hispanic (52%) audiences. This trust underscores why local media remains a cornerstone of community connection and communication. The news viewing during the LA fires also highlights the power of culturally relevant and language-specific programming. For Hispanic audiences, local TV and radio played a pivotal role, with Spanish-language programming meeting the needs of LA's community. Providing culturally relevant content in language ensures that no audience is left behind during critical moments.

Media engagement during the LA fires reminded us that local television and local radio don't just inform, they build community, combat misinformation and drive unmatched engagement.

