MeFold Introduces Foldable, Sustainable Water Bottles to Support Eco-Friendly Lifestyles and On-the-Go Hydration

As sustainability and portability take center stage for modern consumers, MeFold , a lifestyle brand developed by Shenzhen Feilun Technology Ltd., has launched its line of foldable water bottles. In response to growing concerns around plastic pollution, the brand aims to support responsible consumer behavior through innovative product design.

According to data from the UN Environment Programme, an estimated 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute worldwide, with a significant portion ending up in landfills or oceans. Portable and reusable water bottles have emerged as a key category in reducing single-use plastic dependency. MeFold's collapsible water bottle is designed to offer a practical, lightweight solution for travel, sports, commuting, and daily hydration.

Key Features of the MeFold Bottle

Space-Saving Collapsible Design: The MeFold bottle features a smart foldable structure that allows it to shrink by up to 25% of its original size. This compact form makes it ideal for slipping into gym bags, backpacks, or carry-on luggage.

Whether used during hiking through trails, fitness session, traveling light on a weekend getaway, commuting daily, it even fits into coat pockets or side pouches, the bottle's portable design offers easy hydration without taking up space.

Generous Capacity with Lightweight Feel: Despite its collapsible nature, the bottle is designed with a 720-milliliter (24.3-ounce) capacity, providing plenty of hydration throughout the day. It's ideal for active users seeking to carry more water without adding unnecessary bulk. Weighing just 2.72 ounces when empty, it adds virtually no weight to the bag, making it suitable for those on the move.

Safe and Sustainable Materials: Made from BPA-free, food-grade thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and polypropylene, the MeFold bottle is safe to drink from and built to last. These high-quality materials are not only durable but also heat-resistant up to 100°C making them suitable for both hot and cold beverages. Plus, it's designed to be a long-term alternative to disposable plastic bottles, supporting sustainable lifestyle choices.

Leakproof Screw Cap for Secure Use: The secure screw cap prevents leaks and spills, ensuring clean and reliable use in various situations. Whether stored in a backpack or used during a workout, the bottle remains a dependable companion for travel, sports, and other on-the-go activities.

Drop-Resistant and Durable Construction: The MeFold bottle features a cushioning elastic structure that enhances resistance to impact and daily wear. Its durable build stands up to the demands of active use without compromising shape or performance.

Eco-Friendly and Certified Design: It is made with 50% recycled content and holds certification under the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS), a globally recognized benchmark for verifying recycled material use. This certification underscores the brand's mission to reduce plastic waste and promote responsible manufacturing practices.

Functional Aesthetic Appeal: The bottle combines minimalist design elements with a modern geometric pattern, making it as stylish as it is practical. Available in multiple colors and featuring a non-slip base for added stability, it suits both city commutes and rugged outdoor adventures alike.

Market Response and Global Availability

Since its launch, the MeFold bottle has gained attention for its balance of practicality, sustainability, and affordability. The product is available globally through Amazon and the official website, enabling access for consumers interested in sustainability.

About MeFold

Founded in 2019 by outdoor enthusiasts, MeFold is a consumer brand dedicated to creating better water bottles for real-life adventures. Specializing in foldable, tasteless silicone bottles, MeFold offers lightweight, compact hydration gear built for everyday use. Each bottle is made to be portable, durable, and free from plastic aftertaste, ideal for hiking, traveling, and active lifestyles. MeFold products are now used by adventurers worldwide, trusted for their function, simplicity, and eco-conscious design.

