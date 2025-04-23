Smart Robots Market worth $42.80 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart robots market size will grow to USD 42.80 billion by 2030 from USD 16.20 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2025-2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Labor shortages and increasing labor costs are the major factors driving the demand for smart robots in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive. As most industries find it challenging to recruit skilled workers and are subject to mounting wage pressures, smart robots emerge as a cost-saving and dependable option. These robots can operate continuously, enhancing productivity and minimizing reliance on human labor. In manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare industries, they bridge the labor gaps while maintaining the quality and efficiency needed. Their capacity to accomplish repetitive, dangerous, or physically demanding tasks makes it worthwhile in the face of increasing labor issues.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48470534

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Robots Market"

201 - Tables

70 - Figures

297 - Pages

Smart Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 16.20 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 42.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Type, Operating Environment, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technical and environmental barriers restricting deployment in critical applications Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of smart robots for elderly care, disability assistance, and companionship Key Market Drivers Surging demand for manufacturing automation to improve productivity and reduce human errors



By application, the professional segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The professional application is spurred by the growing adoption in different commercial and industrial sectors. Smart robots are increasingly used in professional settings, such as healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, defense, and agriculture, as they can execute complex tasks with precision, efficiency, and minimal human intervention. In the healthcare industry, these robots are used in patient care, rehabilitation, surgical support, and hospital logistics applications. The increased need for advanced medical care and the escalating healthcare automation drive their deployment. In logistics and warehousing, they automate processes by managing inventory control, sorting, packaging, and delivery.

The mobile segment is expected to record a high CAGR during 2025-2030.

The mobile segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the smart robots market during 2025-2030. This is due to the growing need for robots that can move autonomously through dynamic and unstructured environments in industries. Mobile smart robots are equipped with sophisticated navigation systems, AI algorithms, and real-time sensors to execute tasks effectively without human intervention. In industries, such as logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, these robots are extensively utilized for material handling, delivery, disinfection, and customer support. In warehousing, they automate processes and enhance supply chains. In the healthcare sector, they help deliver medicine and medical devices. Advancements in simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and computer vision have improved the mobility and capabilities of these robots. The increasing trend toward automation, labor shortages, and the demand for contactless services increase the use of mobile smart robots.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=48470534

Asia Pacific will hold the largest share of the smart robots market by 2030.

Asia Pacific is set to lead the smart robots industry by 2030, driven by rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, and widespread automation. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, are heavily investing in robotics and AI to boost manufacturing efficiency and address labor shortages. The surge in e-commerce, particularly in China and India, fuels demand for smart robots in logistics and delivery. Advanced mobile robotics enhance productivity across healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. Large-scale production, innovation, supportive government policies, rising startups, and increased R&D investment further support the region's market dominance.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the smart robots companies include iRobot Corporation (US), SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), and FANUC CORPORATION (Japan). Other players include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), ECA GROUP (France), DeLaval (Sweden), Neato Robotics, Inc. (US), and Aethon, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=48470534

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market by Robot (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative), Payload (up to 16 kg, >16 to 60 kg, >60 to 225 kg, >225 kg), Offering (End Effectors, Controllers, Drive Units, Sensors) - Global Forecast to 2029

Service Robotics Market by Environment (Ground (AGVs, Cleaning, Surgical, Humanoid), Marine, Aerial), Component (Airframe, Sensor, Camera, Actuator, Power Supply, Control System, Navigation System, Propulsion System and Software) - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-robots-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-robots.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-robots-market-worth-42-80-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302435521.html