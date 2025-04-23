QKS Group: ICT Adoption in Satellite & Telecommunications Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 9.76% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 9.76% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Push Toward Network Modernization and Intelligent Connectivity

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the growing adoption of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Satellite and Telecommunications industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.76% through 2030. The study offers strategic insights for technology vendors enabling next-generation connectivity, intelligent network orchestration, and global satellite services.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Satellite and Telecommunications

As global connectivity demands surge, telecom operators and satellite providers are accelerating investments in ICT to expand network reach, improve service quality, and reduce operational complexity. ICT domains - such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Communication & Collaboration, Data Management, Information Security and Integrated Risk Management - are becoming integral to enabling 5G, LEO satellite constellations, SD-WAN, and hybrid network models. These technologies are transforming how data is routed, services are provisioned, and users interact across consumer, enterprise, and government channels.

According to Abhishek Ghosh, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "The Satellite and Telecommunications sector is evolving into an intelligent, software-defined ecosystem. ICT platforms that enable scalable, secure, and dynamic connectivity across terrestrial and orbital networks will lead the charge. Vendors that can drive automation, interoperability, and global coverage are poised for long-term relevance."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors in this space, focusing on their contributions to 5G enablement, satellite integration, and network innovation across different geographies.

Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, network analytics, and edge computing are transforming service delivery, fault prediction, capacity management, and user personalization.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors powering advancements in the Satellite and Telecommunications industry, including Cisco, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SES, Intelsat, Viasat, SpaceX (Starlink), Inmarsat, Hughes Network Systems, ZTE, NEC, VMware, Juniper Networks, Amdocs, and Rakuten Symphony.

Why This Matters for Satellite and Telecommunications Vendors?

For service providers, ICT adoption is critical to driving operational efficiency, expanding addressable markets, and enabling differentiated services in an increasingly competitive global landscape. As demands for bandwidth, mobility, and real-time services grow, vendors must offer intelligent, interoperable platforms that blend terrestrial, wireless, and satellite connectivity. Success will hinge on delivering performance, reliability, and innovation across next-gen networks.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Satellite and Telecommunications industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Satellite and Telecommunications industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Satellite and Telecommunications industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group?

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

