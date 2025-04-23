Shipping Container Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.89 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 4.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, 'Shipping Container Market Size and Forecast'. The global Shipping Container Market is witnessing a steady surge, driven by the booming e-commerce industry, rising international trade, and port infrastructure modernization. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, geopolitical trade tensions, and container shortages may hinder market growth.

LEWES, Del., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Shipping Container Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.31 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.89 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Shipping Container Market is evolving with growing demand for intermodal transportation and eco-friendly containers. Market players are focusing on durability, size standardization, and integration with tracking technologies.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of global market size, projected CAGR, and revenue forecasts through 2031

: In-depth analysis of global market size, projected CAGR, and revenue forecasts through 2031 Segment Analysis : Insights by container size, type, material and end-use industries

: Insights by container size, type, material and end-use industries Regional Outlook : APAC leads with the highest container throughput and trade volume

: APAC leads with the highest container throughput and trade volume Competitive Landscape : Profiles of key market players, strategic initiatives, and innovation trends

: Profiles of key market players, strategic initiatives, and innovation trends Trends: Rise of smart containers and adoption of sustainable materials

Why This Report Matters?

This report offers in-depth insights into how changing trade patterns, smart technology integration, and global shipping dynamics are influencing container demand. It empowers logistics managers, shipping companies, and industrial stakeholders with strategic foresight for investment and expansion.

Why You Should Read This Report:

Market research professionals tracking transport & logistics

B2B decision-makers in shipping, ports, and freight

Logistics firms exploring container procurement

Investors and consultants seeking global trade insights

Supply chain managers and maritime analysts

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Global Shipping Container Market Size'

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~4.19% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Type

Size

Material

End-User Industry REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CARU Containers, China International Marine Containers, COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd, CXIC Group, OEG Offshore Limited, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, TLS Offshore Containers International, W&K Containers, Inc., YMC Container Solutions. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Shipping Container Market Overview

Market Driver

Growth in Global Trade and Maritime Logistics: The expansion of global merchandise commerce, especially via maritime routes, continues to be a primary catalyst for the shipping container business. As developing economies increasingly integrate into global supply chains, the demand for efficient transportation infrastructure intensifies. International shipping constitutes the foundation of global commerce, with over 80% of trade by volume conveyed by maritime routes. As nations spend significantly in port modernization, deep-water terminals, and maritime corridors, the demand for containers-particularly standardized, reusable types-has correspondingly risen. For stakeholders in logistics, freight forwarding, and maritime transportation, containers provide a scalable, resilient, and economical alternative to accommodate increasing cargo quantities.

E-Commerce Expansion and Demand for Rapid Fulfillment: The surge in global e-commerce has profoundly transformed supply chain dynamics. Contemporary businesses function on expedited turnaround models, prioritizing last-mile deliveries and real-time inventory management. Shipping containers, particularly those that are readily traceable and compatible with intelligent logistics systems, facilitate the efficient conveyance of commodities from international suppliers to distribution centers. Furthermore, refrigerated containers (reefers) are sought after for the transportation of perishable commodities across extensive distances. As B2B and B2C e-commerce expands rapidly, logistics companies are investing in substantial container fleets to handle a range of operations from bulk shipping to tailored, smaller batch deliveries. This trend is especially pronounced in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Intermodal Transport Integration and Container Standardization: A primary benefit of containers is their compatibility with multimodal logistics systems. Standard container dimensions (e.g., 20-foot and 40-foot) facilitate the seamless transfer between vessels, railcars, and trucks, ensuring continuous cargo flow. Governments and corporate logistics operators are investing in multimodal transport hubs that improve container movement efficiency, reduce handling time, and decrease operational costs. This method mitigates cargo damage, accelerates delivery schedules, and enhances asset utilization-advantages that are much esteemed in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, and retail. As digital integration with tracking systems becomes increasingly prevalent, containers assume a pivotal role in coordinated logistics ecosystems.

Market Restraint

Volatility in Raw Material Costs - Especially Steel: Shipping containers are predominantly constructed from corrosion-resistant steel, which represents a significant amount of the manufacturing expense. Variations in steel prices-attributable to elements such as supply chain interruptions, geopolitical conflicts (e.g., the Russia-Ukraine war), and carbon taxes-directly affect the cost structure for manufacturers. This volatility obstructs long-term planning and pricing consistency for procurement teams. Moreover, smaller manufacturers or logistics startups encounter difficulties in sustaining profitability during surges in raw material prices, constraining their market involvement or growth potential.

Trade Tensions and Geopolitical Instability: The worldwide shipping container market is significantly vulnerable to macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns. Trade conflicts, tariff implementations, and geopolitical tensions-especially among large economies like the U.S., China, and the EU-affect international shipping volumes and container demand. Moreover, sanctions or diplomatic repercussions can limit access to essential maritime routes or ports. Regulatory changes concerning emissions compliance (IMO 2020) and environmental trade restrictions further complicate operations. The unpredictability in global trade dynamics deters capital investment in container manufacturing and logistical infrastructure.

Container Imbalance and Port Congestion Challenges: A continual issue in the shipping container business is the disparity in container availability among regions. Regions with a predominance of imports frequently amass substantial quantities of empty containers, whereas export-oriented economies encounter significant shortages. This disparity is exacerbated by port congestion, particularly at significant global centers like as Shanghai, Los Angeles, and Rotterdam. Delays in the unloading and re-shipping of containers disrupt the supply chain, diminish container utilization rates, and increase freight costs. Furthermore, extended delays at overcrowded ports result in heightened carbon emissions and compromise sustainability objectives, hence elevating compliance expenses for logistics companies.

Geographical Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Shipping Container Market, propelled by its extensive manufacturing base, substantial export volumes, and significant port facilities in China, South Korea, and Japan. China constitutes a substantial portion of worldwide container manufacturing and trade volume. Strategic investments in port digitalization, intelligent logistics, and Belt & Road marine projects enhance the region's position as a global shipping hub, drawing manufacturers and logistics companies.

Key Players

The "Global Shipping Container Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CARU Containers, China International Marine Containers, COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd, CXIC Group, OEG Offshore Limited, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, TLS Offshore Containers International, W&K Containers, Inc., YMC Container Solutions.

Shipping Container Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Size, Material, End-User Industry and Geography.

Shipping Container Market, by Type: Dry Storage Containers Flat Rack Containers Refrigerated Containers (Reefer) Special Purpose Containers Open Top Containers Tank Containers High Cube Containers

Shipping Container Market, by Size: Small Containers (20 feet) Large Containers (40 feet) High Cube Containers (45 feet)

Shipping Container Market, by Material: Steel Aluminum

Shipping Container Market, by End-User Industry: Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Consumer Goods Industrial Products Chemicals Automotive

Shipping Container Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



