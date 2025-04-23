Heimdal Security: Heimdal Awarded Patent for Predictive DNS Technology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal, a leading European cybersecurity company, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 18333620 for a pioneering invention that calculates the probability of a domain being malicious. This milestone reinforces Heimdal's position at the forefront of DNS security.

The patent, titled "Apparatus and Method of Predicting Malicious Domains," grants Heimdal exclusive rights to a proprietary method that uses advanced algorithms to assess domain risk based on input data processed through a computer system.

Unleashing unlimited DNS security with AI

Heimdal's Predictive DNS technology uses artificial intelligence to detect and block malicious domains. It combines machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and computer vision, powered by neural networks trained on millions of domain names, DNS records, and behavioral patterns.

This method evaluates the likelihood that a domain is malicious well before it can be used in phishing, command-and-control (C&C) activity, ransomware, or data exfiltration.

By identifying threats earlier, this approach significantly improves detection speed and accuracy, helping organizations strengthen their DNS security and stay ahead of evolving attacks.

"I am proud to work with an organization of passionate individuals who strive to make a difference for the many customers relying on our platform and pioneering technology.This tech patent will ensure that Heimdal operates at the frontline of DNS security for many years to come.", said Morten Kjaersgaard, Founder of Heimdal.

Why DNS security matters more than ever

DNS is a core part of how the internet functions, but it's also one of the most exploited attack vectors. In fact, 91% of malware, ransomware, and breach-related communications involve DNS. Yet many organizations overlook it as a frontline security layer.

Heimdal's industry-first patent is strong proof of its unique capabilities in predictive protection and cybersecurity innovation. With this technology, security teams can neutralize threats before they escalate, maintain compliance with data protection regulations, and reduce the risk of downtime and data loss.

Key differentiators of Heimdal's Predictive DNS

Unmatched technology

Heimdal's patented technology delivers phenomenal F1 accuracy - an advanced metric that evaluates both precision and consistency in threat detection.

Heimdal's patented technology delivers phenomenal F1 accuracy - an advanced metric that evaluates both precision and consistency in threat detection. Adaptive intelligence

The AI-driven system continuously evolves as new data is processed, offering near-unlimited capacity to predict and prevent malicious domain activity.

The AI-driven system continuously evolves as new data is processed, offering near-unlimited capacity to predict and prevent malicious domain activity. Part of a strategic platform integration

Fully integrated into the DNS Security module of the Heimdal XDR platform, this innovation supports Heimdal's goal of delivering automated, risk-aware threat prevention.

To explore Heimdal's patented Predictive DNS feature, visit: https://heimdalsecurity.com/enterprise-security/dns-security-solution

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal® empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators with unified, proactive defense across the entire IT estate. Its award-winning cybersecurity solutions span endpoint to network security, covering vulnerability management, privileged access control, Zero Trust, and ransomware prevention.

For more information, visit Heimdal.

Press Contact:

Madalina Popovici

Media Relations Manager

mpo@heimdalsecurity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/r/heimdal-awarded-patent-for-predictive-dns--technology,c4138925

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22623/4138925/3403624.pdf Heimdal Secures Patent on Predicting Malicious Domains https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/heimdal-secures-patent-for-predictive-dns-technology,c3401459 Heimdal Secures Patent for Predictive DNS Technology

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heimdal-awarded-patent-for-predictive-dns-technology-302435986.html