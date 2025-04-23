Get Involved with FAN EXPO Dallas: Participate, Connect, and Celebrate Fandom

FAN EXPO Dallas, the ultimate pop culture celebration, invites local fans, creators, and organizations to become an integral part of this year's event. Whether through fan meetups, exhibitor booths, or community collaborations, there are numerous ways for the Dallas community to get involved and make the most of this unforgettable experience.

Showcase Your Group in the Community Zone

FAN EXPO Dallas is committed to celebrating local fan groups, charities, and creators through the Community Zone. This special area of the show floor allows fan clubs, cosplay groups, creators, and nonprofit organizations to connect with attendees and showcase their passions. Past participants have included Broadway Dallas, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, the 405th Halo Costuming Community, and the DFW Astromech Builders Club, bringing fandom to life with incredible costumes, interactive exhibits, and information about the North Texas non-profit communities.

Apply for a booth at: FANEXPOHQ.COM

Join a FAN EXPO Dallas Meetup

FAN EXPO Dallas brings fans together year-round with virtual and in-person meetups such as movie screenings, trivia nights, game tournaments, and cosplay gatherings. Additionally, through the Fan Meetup Ambassador Program, passionate individuals can host their own local events, build fan communities, and create shared experiences with fellow pop culture lovers.

Learn more at: MEETUPS.FANEXPOHQ.COM

Exhibitor and Artist Alley Applications

For local artists, vendors, and businesses, FAN EXPO Dallas provides the perfect platform to showcase art, collectibles, comics, and pop culture merchandise. With thousands of attendees expected, this is an amazing opportunity to engage with fans and expand your reach.

Reserve your space at: FANEXPOHQ.COM

Paid Crew Opportunities

For those looking to go behind the scenes, FAN EXPO Dallas offers paid crew positions that provide hands-on experience in event operations. Crew members play a key role in supporting the show, assisting with ticketing, celebrity autograph sessions, panel management, and more. This is a fantastic way for fans to engage with the event, meet fellow enthusiasts, and gain valuable experience in live event production.

Sign up at: FANEXPOHQ.COM

Why Get Involved?

By participating in FAN EXPO Dallas, local fans and businesses become part of one of the biggest pop culture events in Texas. Whether you're working, attending meetups, joining a fan club, or showcasing your work, you'll be contributing to a dynamic community that celebrates everything geek culture has to offer.

For more information on how to get involved, visit FANEXPOHQ.COM.

DETAILS:

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, 2025

Friday, May 30, from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, May 31, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 1, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Advanced prices for single tickets start at $32 (thru May 15, 2025). Full-price tickets start at $37. Advanced price for 3-day passes starts at $99 (thru May 15, 2025). Full-price 3-day passes start at $115. VIP Packages start at $519.

Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com.

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, VidCon Anaheim, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

