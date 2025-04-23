BNK Invest, Inc.: Useful Investor Tools Highlighted By BNK Invest

Each of our sites brings its own specific utility to investors targeting different niche areas

"We at BNK Invest are proud to have provided well-received financial research websites to the public for decades. Each of our sites brings its own specific utility to investors targeting different niche areas," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Below are selected examples of highlighted websites providing useful free investor tools."

ETF Channel - at www.ETFChannel.com - is an exchange traded fund (ETF) research website, aimed at financial advisors and retail investors trying to maximize the opportunities in ETFs. The site includes a number of ground-breaking features that allow investors to dig deeper into ETFs than ever before, such as the "ETF Finder" tool. Upon entering a list of stock symbols, the "ETF Finder" will list those ETFs containing those symbols, sorted by highest weight among the entered symbols.

Historical Stock Price - at www.HistoricalStockPrice.com - is a tool for looking up the past trading prices and volume of a given stock traded on the U.S. stock markets. The most recent trading prices are given from the recently completed sessions, including the opening price, day's high, day's low, closing price, and trading volume. Choosing a date from a drop-down list enables users to look up this same information for historical sessions.

Yield Charts - at www.YieldCharts.com - charts stock price history in a different way. It is one thing to look at a historical stock price chart, but dividend-focused investors are also interested in seeing how the dividend yield itself has fluctuated over time. The Yield Charts site aims to fill that need, presenting historical dividend yield charts for a large coverage universe of dividend paying stocks. Studying the past yield of a dividend stock can be an important tool when considering if the current yield on offer is appealing when compared to the past.

Chart Zero - at www.ChartZero.com - is a stock market game that presents users with a random chart from within the S&P 500 components at a random point in time in history, without axis labels and without displaying any data or labeling that would reveal which stock is being shown. Simply based upon the information shown in the chart, users are then asked to predict whether that stock was higher or lower two weeks later. After the user makes their prediction, the answer is shown, with the last two weeks of the same chart now filled in with the actual historical data. The game helps users to discover whether historical trading history alone can help predict where a stock is headed.

About BNK Invest, Inc

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc.

BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information: info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire