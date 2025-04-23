Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025

WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
23.04.25
07:52 Uhr
6,790 Euro
+0,085
+1,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
6,4856,53516:51
23.04.2025 16:34 Uhr
TGS ASA: TGS Webcast Details for Q1 2025 Presentation



Oslo, Norway (23 April 2025) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence will release its Q1 2025 results at approximately 07:00 a.m. CEST on 9 May 2025. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34 in Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live.

Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of www.tgs.com:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250509_2/

The Q1 2025 earnings release and presentation will be available on www.newsweb.no and www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


