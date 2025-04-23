A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) says limited long-term data on floating solar is creating uncertainty and hindering adoption. Uncertainties around yield modeling, degradation mechanisms, and the development of cost-efficient operations and maintenance (O&M) strategies must be addressed to scale up floating solar deployment, according to the latest report from IEA-PVPS. The "Floating Photovoltaic Power Plants: A Review of Energy Yield, Reliability, and Maintenance" report, which is part of the program's Task 13 initiative, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...